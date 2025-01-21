Wyoming took advantage of his opening monologue in The Intermediate this Monday to talk about Donald Trump’s second inauguration as president of the United States.

The presenter compared the American’s return to power with what happened in the Asterix books: “There is no Gallic village here that resist the arrival of the ’emperor of the color dorito’“.

“In fact, the Republican leader has been supported by the owners of all the large North American companiesgiving rise to an image that represents an authentic demonstration of power,” said the man from Madrid.

And he went on to say that “the great technological magnates have run to pay homage to himand international leaders accept it, some with resignation and others, the most ultra, with true joy.

Wyoming highlighted that “this Monday we accept the return of Trumpism as confirmation that his ideas have triumphed, Populism, racism, lies, misinformation have triumphed and the lack of respect for democracy and international order”.





“I want to claim the importance of fighting to preserve democracy in the face of the advance of the extreme right and the great victory they achieved this Monday,” said the presenter.

“We have to become the French village that resists the ultra invasion“We don’t have a magic potion to help us, but we have something better: principles and faith that the world will regain its sanity,” he concluded.