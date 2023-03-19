The territory’s Republican governor, Marc Gordon, signed a law criminalizing the use or prescription of abortion pills in the state. It is the first law in the country that has as its specific objective the prohibition of abortion pills, although their use is already penalized in 15 states, a consequence of the total prohibition of abortion that exists in these territories and that has been applied after the repeal of the ruling of ‘Roe v. Wade’.

The law stipulates the veto to “prescribe, dispense, distribute, sell or use any medication in order to procure or perform an abortion.” However, the law exempts the use of the “morning after” pill, since they are used before a pregnancy can be confirmed.

Failure to comply with the law would result in imprisonment for up to six months, in addition to a $9,000 fine. According to experts, the use of abortion pills is the most common treatment among women who decide to terminate their pregnancy, this because it is a safer method and provides more privacy to patients.

The rule exempts women who experience “imminent danger that substantially endangers their life or health,” in addition to cases where a natural abortion occurs. In addition, the new guideline will not persecute women who take medications, only whoever sells or prescribes them in cases not exempted by law.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon in Cheyenne on March 2, 2021. ©AP/Michael Cummo

The Republican governor also signed a decree that would allow the approval of a law that totally restricts abortion procedures, this without the need for his signature. The measure has been intensely criticized by pro-choice groups in the state.

Concern about the new law

“We are shocked and outraged that these laws eradicate access to basic health care, including safe and effective medical abortion,” said Julie Burkhart, president of Wellspring Health Access, an abortion clinic in Wyoming.

Despite the opposition, Gordon reinforces his position and defends the decision to approve the controversial regulation. “I believe that all life is sacred and that every person, including the unborn, should be treated with dignity and compassion,” the Republican governor said in a letter to the State Department.

The clinic, together with other organizations that oversee the defense of reproductive rights in the state, filed a lawsuit to block the approval of the law, however, the ruling of the United States Supreme Court last June on the ‘Roe vs. Wade’ posed a major hurdle for opponents of the ban.

Most of the marches in the United States this March 8 will seek to demand the right to abortion throughout the country. File photo. ©Rick Bowmer/AP

The legacy of the reverse to ‘Roe vs Wade’

In June 2022, the United States Supreme Court decided to reverse the Roe vs. Wade ruling that granted abortion the classification of fundamental right. This decision made the legality of abortion a decision attributed to the governments of each state.

As of the ruling, 13 states have banned the process in their territories. Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and Tennessee are some of them.

With Reuters and AP