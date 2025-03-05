Wyoming began his monologue in The intermediate This Wednesday saying: “That Instagramer that teaches a luxury lifeof glamor, but that he is actually a high school student who is made selfies in the municipal pool of his people and not in the Maldives. “

“AND That ultra tweeter whose profile photo is a furious Viking And he calls herself ‘hitting of progress 666’, it’s really called José Luis, he is 15 years old and cries when his mother puts a turkey breast instead of nocilla in the snack, “added the presenter.

And continued loading against social media characters: “That tiktoker who seems to know everything about Bitcoinsadmire Milei and premieres a Lamborghini every day, he actually shares floor with three friends, does not arrive at the end of the month and his maximum luxury is to have a kebab on Saturday. “

Wyoming, in ‘The Intermediate’. Atresmedia

The Madrid pointed out that “Networks are full of fakes trying to attract attentionthat’s why a headline does not surprise me who, in principle, sounds disturbing, especially the week of 8m “.

“He says: 50% of the messages in X on feminism are negative, according to one study. Or otherwise, In the social network of Elon Musk there is a lot of talk of feminism, but bad“Wyoming said.





The La Sexta program said that “there is no doubt that we live a few years of involution, that ultra -right messages are getting more and more in society and that Feminism has been suffering brutal attacks for a long time“

“Social networks are a field paid for fakers, and one José Luis with a lot feeling of a false unanimity against a movement as important as feminism“The Madrid explained.





Wyoming exclaimed: “Let’s not lose caution! The reactionary threat is real and grows dangerously. But either, we don’t lose perspective either, say what the networks and their manipulated algorithms say, Feminism is very alive and remains the main engine of social progress in our time“

“Equality will not be easy, it will not be short, and they will have to face very powerful enemies, but in the end it will succeed. Because when a fight is fair, he cannot stop it either Elon Musk, nor one hundred ultras games, much less a José Luis Cabreado because Mom has put chorizo ​​instead of a mickey mouse chos, “Wyoming concluded.