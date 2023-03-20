A Wyoming LGBT advocacy group has offered to pay for a trip to Cheyenne for people interested in participating in a Feb. 27 protest at the state Capitol in favor of biological males participating in women’s sports.

In a Facebook post, Wyoming Equality offered financial support, including food, lodging and fuel, to those interested in participating in the group’s “Let Them Play” protest.

The group protested Senate Bill 133, which would ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports at the collegiate level.

“Please come to the Capitol THIS MONTH! This is the last fight we have to win,” said the Facebook post announcing the protest. “Don’t let money be an obstacle: if you need support to come, please fill out this form.”

On the afternoon of the 27th, Wyoming Equality and its supporters gathered on the Capitol steps, spoke with the press, and sat in the House gallery to advocate for “the inclusion of young transgender athletes.”

“Tomorrow is stand up for trans kids in Wyoming — are you with us? Let’s meet, talk to the press, then sit quietly in the House gallery — a silent presence in support of children,” read another Facebook post. on Sunday, February 26th. “See you there, friends.”

The legislation passed the House Education Committee in a 5-4 vote. On the 28th, the bill passed its second reading in the House.

While many Democrats advocate opening up women’s sports to biological men who claim to identify as transgender, Republicans are largely opposed to this policy. Representative Greg Steube reintroduced the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act on Feb. 2 to ensure that only biological women can compete against other biological women in women’s competitive sports at institutions receiving federal funds under Article IX.

In January, a federal judge upheld West Virginia’s “save women’s sports” law, rejecting a legal challenge by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) that would have allowed biological males who identify as women to compete in women’s sports.

Lia Thomas, a biological male, competed on the University of Pennsylvania men’s swim team for three years before identifying as female and transitioning to the women’s team. Thomas beat the biological women to become the NCAA champion.

Wyoming’s bill would prohibit “male students from competing on a team designated for female students, as specified.”

It would also provide clarifying definitions: “Sex means the biological, physical condition of being male or female as determined by an individual’s genetics and anatomy at birth,” the bill reads.

Wyoming Equality organized the rally in conjunction with other leftist groups, including the ACLU of Wyoming and the Human Rights Campaign. Wyoming Equality did not respond to the request for comment from the Daily Signal.