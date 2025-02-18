Wyoming started the week with A monologue in The intermediate dedicated to the rich and the supposed differences they have with foot citizens.

“There is the myth that The rich have something special: They are more stylish, more elegant, thinner, more handsome … and that is answered with two words: Jeff Bezos, “said the presenter.

“This man is the owner of Amazon and is the second richest man in the world. And, as you can see, He has a handsome and stylish what I de Vietnamese“The Madrid pointed out irony.

Wyoming, in ‘The Intermediate’. Atresmedia

The driver of the La Sexta program said that “the only thing that differentiates him from your brother -in -law Paco is that Bezos has 200,000 million dollars in the bank. Actually, the rich are, or we are, like the others”

“They cry like others, they snore like others, they sweat like others and erurate like others … and, in some cases, that It is not the most disgusting one that comes out of his mouth“Wyoming said.





“The rich only have something that differentiates them from the rest of the world: money. But the money has a problem, it is invisible, it is not carried on top, so so that it is known that they are rich, they have to look for ways to differentiate themselves from the rest. They are called signs of power, “he said.

At that time, Wyoming highlighted the “surprising proposal of the construction employer in Barcelona, ​​which, due to current legislation, is obliged to allocate 30 % of new construction housing for social housing”

“Given that, promoters have proposed that buildings have two tickets. One for the figure and another for those who are humble, “he said.

In that way, “Everyone can know who has moneyand who is not. Which is something that we were confirming in recent years, the rich are unleashed. ”





“They are no longer worth demonstrating that they have more money, now They want to become independent from the rest of societyeven having your own entrance door in the houses so as not to mix with the chusma, “he added.

To conclude, Wyoming said that “however much they insist, the rich are like the others and we must demand that they enter the same door. Money should not give absurd privileges that only serve to humiliate the rest“