Wyoming began his monologue this Wednesday by asking viewers to The Intermediatethat Take a minute to think about someone “who is having a really bad time”.

“He is none other than Manuel Piñar Díaz, who was a first instance judge in Granadawho lived happily doing what a normal judge does,” commented the presenter.

Who added: “As qualify the activity of Minister Irene Montero as ‘feminazi communism’ or share on Facebook photomontages of President Sánchez with his hands stained with blood.”

The man from Madrid explained that the General Council of the Judiciary “did not sanction him considering that he did not make these comments as a judge, but as a private citizen.”

“Spanish judges are like superheroes, they have a double identityat times they are judges and, at times, very normal citizens. The only thing that differentiates them from Superman is that they don’t wear their underwear outside,” Wyoming said.

He also recalled that Piñar Díaz was the judge who sent Juana Rivas to prison “for fleeing with her children from a husband convicted of gender violence.”





The judge decided, in June of this year, to retire early, ensuring that “He was greatly affected by the criticism he received for imprisoning Juana Rivas”. And he even asked that the justice system compensate him with 100,000 euros.

“Today, the CGPJ has come to tell him no, that if he wants money, he should buy bitcoins or go to Pasapalabra. How sad, that’s why I propose that This Christmas let us be the ones to compensate this judge“he commented wryly.





“If all of us Spaniards put in a couple of centimillos, the good Manuel Piñar Díaz will stop suffering and, let’s see if, in the process, it stops dragging down the prestige of justice,” concluded the host of the La Sexta program.