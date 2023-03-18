As of July, it will be illegal to “prescribe, dispense, distribute, sell, or use any drug for the purpose of obtaining or performing an abortion.”

The governor of the US state of Wyoming, Mark Gordon, signed on Friday (17.Mar.2023) a law prohibiting the use of abortion pills. By law, it will be illegal, as of July 1, “prescribing, dispensing, distributing, selling or using any drug for the purpose of obtaining or performing an abortion”.

Exceptions will be: 1) if the pill is needed to treat the woman after a miscarriage; two) when pregnancy puts your life at risk; or 3) in case of incest or sexual violence.

The use of drugs before conception or before pregnancy is confirmed by conventional medical tests remains permitted. Therefore, calls are allowed “morning after pills”.

The penalty for failing to comply with the law is up to 6 months in prison and a fine of up to US$9,000. Pregnant women are exempt from charges and penalties. Only those who provide the pill can be punished.

Such pills are already banned in 13 US states because of laws that prevent all forms of abortion. But, according to the newspaper The New York TimesWyoming is the 1st state with specific legislation for these types of remedies.

According to data from the Guttmacher Institute –NGO that defends access to reproductive care–, 15 US states already restrict access to medical abortion without a doctor’s prescription. With the new Wyoming law, that number rises to 16.

In a letter sent to the Wyoming Secretary of State (full, in English – 997 KB), Chuck Gray, the governor says he authorizes another measure on the subject to become law without his signature. The text prohibits abortion in almost all circumstances.

In July of last year, the US Supreme Court disregarded abortion as a constitutional right to revert to decision known as roe vs wadefrom the 1970s. With that, each State has autonomy to legislate on the subject.

roe vs. Wade was one of the most iconic cases heard by the Supreme Court in the last 50 years. Under the argument of the constitutional right to privacy, it allowed women in the United States the possibility of terminating pregnancy up to the 24th week of pregnancy.

In 1973, at the age of 22, Norma McCorvey –who later became known under the pseudonym Jane Roe– sought a clandestine clinic in Texas to terminate her 3rd pregnancy. She no longer had custody of the first 2 children because she did not have a steady job, was a drug user and had been homeless.

The options, however, were limited: Texas only allowed abortion if there was a risk to the pregnant woman’s life, which was not the case.

Roe found attorneys Sarah Weddington and Linda Coffee, who were looking for a woman willing to sue Texas laws restricting access to abortion.

Roe’s case was used strategically by lawyers, who had long disagreed with the treatment of reproductive rights in Texas. When it arrived at the Supreme Court, there was an understanding in favor of terminating the pregnancy by 7 votes to 2.