Wyoming began on Thursday his monologue from The intermediate ‘celebrating’ an anniversary: ​​”Five years ago we entered the alarm statePandemia paralyzed our lives, “he said.

“It was a dark era, full of uncertainty and fear, but also of learning. The first, If the third World War explodes, it will be for the toilet paper“He said.

The Madrid continued listing other things that humanity learned during that time: “Lesson two, Before a pandemic you have to act as quickly as possible”

Wyoming, in ‘The Intermediate’. Atresmedia

“Because when the governments of the countries took measures, The virus already behaved like reggaetonsomething very harmful that extended at full speed, “he added.

The third lesson was “to reinforce our public health system, because despite believing that we have the best health in the world, it collapsed and saturated. If we went ahead it was thanks to the attitude of professionals. Let’s take care of public health and bet on it”





“The fourth, that confinement taught us that Even the most privileged classes can be launched to the streets To protest with pans and pans, “he said.

Wyoming stressed that another discoveries was “that Viruses do not understand bordersthat’s why a supranational organization such as WHO is as necessary, with which Donald Trump wants to end. “

“Lesson six is ​​that pandemia let us know how important the truthful information iswhile some passed the confinement eating bread of mother dough, others, unfortunately, only ate bulos, “said the Madrid.





The last lesson that the driver of the sixth program pointed out was that “choose the most qualified to manage crises. Because governing in simple times in easy. “

“But, When they come badly, we need capable politiciansresponsible and empathic. If not, we could happen again episodes as shameful as protocols of shame that some deny today, but that caused fatal victims to the most vulnerable, “he said.

And he concluded by saying: “I hope we learn these lessonsalthough, really, I doubt it, we have forgotten almost everything because the PCR sticks gave me the brain’s reset button. “