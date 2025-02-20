Wyoming began his monologue in The intermediate This Wednesday saying: “Sometimes reality is so uphill I can’t assume that what is happening is true. ”

The Madrid acknowledged that “it seems that everything around me was a movie and on top of that is the same. If I look at Ukraine, it’s a war; If I look at Spain, it is a mixture between Torrent and a chapter of There is no one who lives here“

“And if I look at the United States, I still don’t have it clear. Sometimes I think that a terrifying dystopia and others, a remake of Two foolish fools“He said with a background image of Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

Wyoming, in ‘The Intermediate’. Atresmedia

Wyoming added that this feeling had it in the days after the Dana de Valencia: “It was hard for me to assume that destruction were not part of a catastrophes movie. But, unfortunately, everything was real. “

“The only thing that I still do not believe that it is real is the main actor’s behavior From the film -pointing to Carlos Mazón -and I do not know if it is because as an actor is terrible or because they have written a shit script, “said the presenter.





“Be what it is, I do not conceive that what happens with this man is really happening. I cannot believe that in the most terrible day for the chairman’s community maintained its official agenda Intact and locked five hours in a restaurant, “recalled the Madrid.

The driver of the La Sexta program continued to say that “far from assuming his responsibilities he has dedicated himself, for months, to try to blame others for his own negligence. He has only lacked to blame the atmosphere for making it rained Just at the time of the chupitos … “.





“Of course I cannot believe how he follows after Wait for Mazón to go to appear for the emergency committee to launch the alert“Wyoming said.

“It has been known that Emergency technicians insisted that this alert be launched The sooner the phrase literally using: send it a fucking time, “said the presenter.

Wyoming, in ‘The Intermediate’. Atresmedia

Wyoming continued to explain that “this phrase and all these news that we have known this Wednesday are a part of a film, because no. They are known by the journalistic investigations and by the last judicial order issued by the Catarroja judge who investigates what happened during La Dana, and also points out that The deaths would have avoided if the authorities had notified before“





To conclude, the presenter said: “When I read I have the Sensation of unreality that all this is a fiction film or horror. ”

“I want to think that Mazón is an actorwhich, in reality, we are watching a movie. Of course, one that was already made: Compulsive liar“He said.