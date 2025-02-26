Sometimes, Wyoming begins his monologue from The intermediate counting a personal anecdoteas did this Tuesday, to link it with a current issue.

“Maybe someone remembers it. Almost three years ago I was convalescent after giving birth to a sprout … I expelled a kidney stone. It is unpleasant, but that, having been part of me for a long time and, in some way, we are united, “said the presenter.

Then, it happened to talk about the present: “That happens to the Popular Party with Vox. Faes, which becomes the ultra -liberal masía of the PP, andl Party defined Vox as the ‘homely Trumpism’“

Wyoming, in ‘The Intermediate’. Atresmedia

“They are the fifth column of the Putin Club. They also claimed that it does not seem very patriotic, specifically by Mr. Abascal, applaud tariffs against Spanish products, “said Madrid.

Wyoming said that “Aznar has put Abascal back and a halfand that is what can bother the ultra leader. Well, that and put him to work … “.





“This dispute between the Popular Party and Vox must be framed in the fight between Two formations to get the electorate to the right of the right“said the presenter of El Intermedio.

The Madrid stressed that “the PP should not be surprised by Vox’s posture, since, like my kidney stone, they have left them. They are a residue that now bothers thembut that for many years they were part of a single body. “





“Despite these criticisms, they will always be united. The case has, and despite these disputes, if needed, the Popular Party will govern with Vox, “he said,

To conclude, Wyoming said that “Putting Vice President Abascal is the closest thing to having a necklace. Something that only serves as an ornament and that can be very expensive. “