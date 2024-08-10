When Benedicta and Miguel came to live in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, just over 50 years ago, it was a far cry from the touristy art district that millions of people visit each year and travel guides recommend.

“People told me: ‘How are you going to move there if that neighbourhood is no good?'” Benedicta, a 90-year-old Puerto Rican woman, told BBC Mundo in the front garden of the house where she still lives with her husband.

Today it is located right next to one of the hundreds of murals that have given the neighborhood a new identity.

The transformation has happened at a brutal speed. According to the Wynwood Business Improvement District, between 2013 and 2023, the area It went from having about 240,000 visitors a year to around 13 million.

A 2021 report from the same source indicated that tourists spent more than US$590 million in Wynwood in that year alone.

That influx of money, which has given rise to new restaurants and bars, modern residential and office buildings and art galleries, has also created pressure on long-time residents to leave the neighborhood, as has happened in hundreds of other places.

According to apartment search website Zumper, the average cost of renting a 1-bedroom apartment in the area is US$3,324 per month.

Wynwood used to be a lower-middle-class neighborhood, housing a few factories and single-story houses.

During the first half of the 20th century, the neighborhood housed a few factories such as this bakery and a Coca Cola bottling plant. Photo:Getty Images

Since the middle of the last century, the community was mostly made up of Puerto Rican families, such as the one formed by Benedicta and Miguel.

“Now this is for millionaires, this is not for the poor anymore,” says Miguel, who is 81 years old. “Little by little they have been taking us out. One of these days we’ll be leaving too.“, he adds.

Photo:BBC

Little Saint John

“Wynwood was a mini Puerto Rico”Mariano Palenzuela, manager of El Bajareque, a restaurant that has been serving Puerto Rican food in the area since 1974 and is one of the traces of the Puerto Rican identity that predominated in the neighborhood, tells BBC Mundo.

It was founded by his grandmother, who arrived from the island to Miami in the 1950s. Mariano is the fourth person in his family to run it.

“It was the same culture that was celebrated in Puerto Rico… The parties that were held at Christmas,” he recalls from his childhood while some Spanish words come to mind.

“They are no longer made because The community has changed a lot“There are not as many Puerto Ricans as there used to be, there are more buildings, more foreigners,” he adds.

In the years following World War II, Wynwood was a neighborhood notable for housing certain businesses such as the American Bakeries Company, which baked and distributed Merita Breads (a famous brand of bread in the American Southeast), a Coca Cola bottling plant, and several textile factories.

El Bajareque has been serving Puerto Rican food in Wynwood since 1974. Photo:Leila Sofia Medina

These factories employed a large part of the Puerto Rican immigrants who arrived in South Florida at the time.

David Martínez, son of one of the first Puerto Rican families to arrive in the city, gives some clues about how “little San Juan” began to take shape.

“Wherever my mom and dad moved, There were relatives who later moved very close by.“, Martinez said in the podcast Miami History.

“My mother let displaced people, people who had no money, people who spoke Spanish, come to live in her house,” she added.

Benedicta also came to the neighborhood because her cousin already lived there and told her that they were selling the house where she lives to this day.

A complex past

By the 1970s, the Puerto Rican influence in the neighborhood was such that Wynwood Park (very close to Benedicta and Miguel’s house and the El Bajareque restaurant) was renamed Roberto Clemente Parkin honor of a Puerto Rican baseball player who died in a plane crash.

“There were a lot of people from the same town, from Puerto Rico, there were a lot of friends,” says Miguel. “We hung out [salir de fiesta] a lot, we played a lot of dominoes, a lot of billiards,” he adds.

The memories of the inhabitants of that Wynwood of the second half of the 20th century agree that The neighborhood faced problems of crime and violence.

Benedicta describes the neighborhood's past as "disastrous." Photo:Leila Sofia Medina

“In those days, the neighborhood was a bit more difficult. There was a lot of violence, a lot of drugs, a lot of problems with the police, fires, burnings… There was everything here,” says Mariano.

According to a document from the City of Miami, in the 1970s Unemployment in the neighborhood was around 55% and drug trafficking was rampant..

“Wynwood was considered a ‘springboard community’ for new immigrants. The goal of working-class immigrants was to improve their economic position so they could leave the neighborhood as quickly as possible,” the document states.

Looking at the enormous change the neighborhood has experienced since then, Miguel is aware that it has come at a cost.

“This has grown too much. It’s nice, but When you go shopping you notice the difference“, says.

“Before I would go to the store with 20 pesos to buy something, and now with 20 pesos I can’t do anything.”

The artists’ quarter

Sol, a 22-year-old from Buenos Aires, is one of the thousands of visitors who came to Wynwood attracted by street art.

“They told us that before it was a rather neglected neighbourhood and that now they have started to restore it and have started to add more shops, more art and it is prettier,” he told BBC Mundo while touring the area with his family in June.

In 2021, visitors made $590 million in purchases in the neighborhood, according to the Wynwood Business Improvement District. Photo:Getty Images

That past that Sol talks about has to do with the fact that, in the 80s, Wynwood was one of the poorest neighborhoods in a city that was also being generally affected by the recession of the beginning of the decade and deindustrialization.

It was in that same decade, however, when the neighborhood began to host a budding community of artists.

With funding from the city and county, for example, a group of artists purchased the abandoned building where a bakery used to operate and converted it into art studios.

“We felt that the time had come for Miami to have an arts center, a meeting place for visual artists“Helene Pancoast, one of the artists, told The New York Times at that time.

The Bakehouse Art Complex, which operates in Wynwood to this day, was one of the first art spaces in the neighborhood.

The real estate explosion

The definitive real estate transformation of Wynwood into what it is today did not start, however, until the early 2000s, thanks to the interest of large developers such as Tony Goldman and David Lombardi.

Lombardi began buying undervalued warehouses in the neighborhood in 2000. By 2005, he had built and sold a 36-unit loft-style condominium.

In a controversial interview that appeared in a short 2015 documentary about the gentrification of Wynwood, Lombardi stated: “I like to say that I took chicken shit and turned it into chicken salad in this neighborhood.”

The neighborhood is currently experiencing a boom in new residential buildings. Photo:Leila Sofia Medina

Goldman, for his part, acquired more than 25 properties in Wynwood between 2004 and 2006.

“At the time, it was a sparsely populated warehouse neighborhood with an emerging arts community. Tony recognized its great potential to evolve in exciting and natural ways, and oversaw a master plan to create an artistic, tasteful and architecturally dynamic pedestrian community,” reads the Goldman Properties website.

Goldman was one of the investors who renovated the Soho neighborhood in New York and South Beach in Miami Beach.

The combination of art with a commitment to urban renewal was not a coincidence. Lombardi explained in the same 2015 interview: “When you put art and culture in it, you get the most bang for your buck”.

In his PhD thesis in Comparative Sociology at Florida International University (FIU), Professor Marcos Feldman explained that “while in other cities urban revitalization movements associated with art were led by the artists themselves, sometimes as part of a broader social movement, in Wynwood Real estate developers led the movement“.

In 2009, also funded by Goldman, he opened Wynwood Wallsan open-air street art museum that became the neighborhood’s main tourist attraction.

It features murals by more than 100 artists from around the world and receives more than three million visitors a year. Admission, which was initially free, now costs US$12.

By 2011, there were already more than 100 art-related venues and businesses in the neighborhood.

According to the Wynwood Walls website, the museum has more than 3,200 square meters of murals. Photo:Getty Images

Wynwood to live

Since then, the real estate offer in the neighborhood has not stopped growing. Today, Wynwood is experiencing a boom in the construction of modern residential buildingswhich are interspersed with restaurants, bars and shops souvenirs.

Some of the murals have been gradually moved from the old industrial buildings to the sides of the new buildings.

It’s a step that developer David Lombardi had anticipated in an interview with local public radio: “We need a lot more residential buildings to make Wynwood alive 24 hours a day.”

The latest in the boom in residential projects in Wynwood is that a decision by the Florida legislature in 2023 repealed the restriction that the neighborhood had on not building buildings taller than 12 stories.

Since then, according to the newspaper Miami Heraldthere are already four proposals from developers to build apartment buildings of 19, 25, 39 and 48 floors.

Traces of the past

Roberto Clemente Park in Wynwood was renamed in 1977 in honor of a Puerto Rican baseball player. Photo:Leila Sofia Medina

Despite this rapid gentrification, some traces of a different past persist in the neighborhood.

“You have a few streets where there are little places to eat and drink, and if you walk a couple of hundred meters in another direction You can still find the remains of the city that was there before“Lorenzo, an Italian artist who visited Wynwood in June to create an installation at a temporary exhibition, described it to BBC Mundo.

The name of a street or a park and the occasional Puerto Rican flag remind us of the past that Benedicta, Miguel, David and Mariano lived, when Wynwood was “little San Juan”, also simply called “El barrio”.

Now that it welcomes millions of tourists, it has also become A canvas for Puerto Rican artistswho by a very different path and for a very different reason arrive at the same place as their compatriots.

David Zayas is one of them. Along with Alexis Diazalso Puerto Rican, painted “Isla” in the neighborhood at the end of last year, a mural in homage to his place of origin.

“Wynwood has become one of the meccas of muralismand I had always wanted to be able to paint there,” Zayas tells BBC Mundo.

“When I leave Puerto Rico and go to other places where there are Puerto Ricans, I quickly remember the nostalgia that one feels when leaving the country,” he added.

“We wanted to do something specifically for those people who miss their country,” people like Miguel, who after living more than 50 years in Wynwood still wants to return to Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rican artists David Zayas and Alexis Díaz painting their mural "Isla" in Wynwood. Photo:Edwin Cruz

