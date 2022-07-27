The magical simulation of life Wylde Flowers has a release date in September for PC and Nintendo Switch.

This was announced by the developer Drydock study on Twitter. For the uninitiated Wylde Flowers, a magical mix between Stardew Valley And Hogwarts Legacyreceived a launch date on September 20, 2022. The next life simulator is already available via Apple Arcade, but will soon be available on PC and Nintendo Switch this fall.

Players will take on the role of Tara as she moves to the pretty rural island of Fairhaven to help work on her grandmother’s farm. While here, Tara will have the opportunity to do all of her favorite life simulation activities, including meeting a cast of different characters, caring for crops, caring for animals, fishing, forming friendships, and maybe love too.

Big news! 🎉 Wylde Flowers is coming to Nintendo Switch and Steam on September 20th 2022! 🌸 💖 Enjoy a deep heartfelt story

☀️ Farm by day

🌙 Cast spells by night

🌈 Be charmed by our diverse characters pic.twitter.com/ymc3ThGZXF – Wylde Flowers 🌸 By Studio Drydock ✨ (@StudioDrydock) July 25, 2022



What makes Wylde Flowers unique, however, is that it blends the mundane with magic when Tara discovers that her grandmother, and later herself, actually has connections to witchcraft. Players will then be able to learn how to fly on a broom, brew potions, control the time and transform into a cat.

