The premiere of Falcon and the Winter Soldier has fans excited, especially with the information that has been known about these two Avengers.

Who has also made an appearance in the series is Wyatt russell, actor who plays John Walker, introduced as US Agent, but called the new Captain America.

About his admission, the actor spoke last Monday with Jimmy Kimmel, where, between sharing his anecdotes on the film set, he revealed that asked to wear the suit worn by Chris Evans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s funny, but I requested Chris’s old suit to feel like I was doing a good job, you know, he did really well, but the production gave me a new one,” he commented.

When talking about using these costumes to play Marvel’s MCU characters, Kimmel asked him if it was a comfortable situation, to which the interpreter replied that it was complicated.

“It was ‘Oh my gosh, take it from me, you’ve got the wrong guy.’ Send me back, you’re going to lose a lot of money. It was a tedious situation to put on the suit, ”he explained.

In the conversation, the son of the star from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Kurt russell, admitted that he didn’t know much about Marvel when he was cast in the role of US Agent, so he must have learned quickly about this universe.

“When I got to the set, I thought, ‘What does that mean? Who is this person? How does it fit into the story? ‘ Until finally Sebastian Stan told me: ‘Dude, stop asking questions. You will be more confused. If you get answers, it will be worse, ‘”he mentioned.