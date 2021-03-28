The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered its second episode on Disney Plus on March 26, which showed greater prominence from John Walker, played by Wyatt russell, a character who is chosen by the United States Government as the new Captain America.

In the second installment of the series, Walker expresses that he feels pressure to be the successor to Steve Rogers. However, Russell’s relationship with the character has a background that few people know about.

In an interview conducted by the program Good morning america, Wyatt Russell He confessed that the first audition he ever auditioned for was to get the role of Steve Rogers in the movie Captain America: The First Avenger.

“It’s a funny story, but honestly my first audition was more to read, to see if I had any acting talent. I don’t think I would make the list to get the character at some point. This time I had no idea what role I was playing for. ‘Marvel wants you to read for a role, go for it.’ I found out who (Steve Rogers) was when I had already read the script, ”the actor explained.

Chris Evans wasn’t Marvel’s first choice to play Captain America . Other actors who were on the studio’s list were John Krasinski, Garrett Hedlund, Jensen Ackles, Scott Porter, and Michael Cassidy.

Who is the US Agent?

Although he was initially a villain, he later became an antihero, gaining his abilities thanks to the treatment he received from Power Broker, a mysterious character who gave powers to different people for no reason.