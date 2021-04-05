The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has featured three episodes on Disney Plus to date. The series revealed the character John Walker, played by Wyatt russell, who is chosen by the United States Government to be the new Captain America.

However, the various complaints from bad fans have made the actor close his social networks . This is due to the insults and death threats he has received for being Steve Rogers’ replacement at the MCU.

It is not yet known if Rusell will resume his activity on social networks, but there are thousands of users who defended him from unjustified attacks, remembering that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is just a series and it would be better to calm down.

Wyatt Russell confessed that he auditioned to play Steve Rogers

In an interview conducted by the program Good morning america, Wyatt Russell confessed that the first audition he ever went to in his career was to get the role of Steve Rogers in the movie Captain America: The First Avenger.

“It’s a funny story, but honestly my first audition was more to read, to see if I had any acting talent. I don’t think I would make the list to get the character at some point. This time I had no idea what role I was playing for. ‘Marvel wants you to read for a role, go for it.’ I found out who (Steve Rogers) was when I had already read the script, ”the actor explained.