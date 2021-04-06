Following the success of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has managed to keep the attention of fans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the story, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes seek to keep Captain America’s legacy alive, even if it costs them several enemies.

As well as the protagonists, the followers of the series did not expect that the same Government of the United States chose the soldier John Walker as a replacement for the beloved superhero. This has generated all kinds of hateful comments towards the actor Wyatt russell, who had no choice but to close their social networks.

In an interview for Variety, Russell decided to talk about all the controversy around and how he has taken the rejection of his character from fans. “It’s flattering. They just hate the guy. They just hate it! It was fun being Marvel’s punching bag for a while, ”were his words.

Wyatt Russell plays John Walker, the MCU’s new Captain America. Photo: Marvel Studios

“I don’t have social media, but some friends sent me some things that were too good not to see. The best is the Up type [película animada de Pixar] with the helmet on. Is incredible. I mean, whoever did that deserves an award of some kind, “he concluded.

Regarding his relationship with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, he appreciated their welcome and support since the MCU was something new for him. “They are fun and easy going people (…) I told Sebastian a year ago that I felt very lucky to be in the world of Marvel, because they made me feel really comfortable, confident and all those things that you would expect to find.”