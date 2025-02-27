02/27/2025



Updated at 6:44 p.m.





Fifth of the west group of the Second Feb With ten victories, the Insolac Caja 87 It has gotten into the upper area of ​​the table and in the last hours, hurrying the closure of the market in the category (it ends this Friday, February 28 at 2:00 p.m.), has tied a couple of additions for the perimeter with which it launches an ambitious message to its fans. It dreams of the promotion play off and that goal will be possible to the extent that he is able to stay in the victory rails that he found from the arrival to the bench of Eloy Ramírez. Almost of a tacada, the Verdirrojo club announced on Thursday the signings of the American escort Isaiah Wyatt And the Serbian eaves born in the United States Fillip Bulovic.

The first, 1.93 meters and born 2001, comes from the University of Texas San Antoniowith which in the 2023-2024 course, in the first category of university basketball, it averaged 7 points (43% in Triple), 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists playing an average of 20 minutes in 32 games. This escort made the leap to the NCAA2 in 2022 through the Chadron State Collegewhere he was chosen in the second best team of his conference with averages of more than 15 points and 50% in the triple. Numbers that allowed him to finish his university stage in Texas San Antonio. Wyatt highlights the general director of Caja 87, Marcos Domínguezits strength, that “opens the field a lot and its own shots are generated”, as well as an outer threat “very large and good ball handling.”

Eaves “very intense and physical”

From the American university also proceeds Bulovic“A three SUV” trained to “post and play the hoop”, as well as “very intense and physical,” according to the analysis carried out by the Cajista Director. 1.96 meters, Bulovic was born in 2001 in the United States although it has a Serbian ancestry. After training in the Maine South High School, he entered the CArthage College of the NCAA3Third University Division, with which it has not dropped from the 14 points on average. In the 2022-2023 course, for example, it contributed 16.4 points (24% in Triple), 8 rebounds and 3.8 assists playing about 34 minutes on average in a total of 26 games. Both Wyatt and Bulovic have never played in Spain, they are young and will now have to adapt to the basketball of the second Feb.

With these two movements and the output of the Puerto Ricua Kevin Joel Maurawhich has been disconnected from the entity for reasons of a personal nature to return to its country, the Insolac Caja 87 squad remains with twelve chips. Franch, Álvaro Herrera and Rafa Santos are the bases; Bertain, Bilalovic, Bulovic and Wyatt, the exteriors; and finger, Serrano, Baoko, Latorre and Miladinovic, the interiors.









Winning dynamics

This Saturday, March 1, the Insolac Caja 87 visits at 7.30 pm at Albacete Basket in the 19th day of the west group. Sevillians, unstoppable in San Pablothey have won nine of the last eleven games and add four consecutive victories after successively beat the Cáceres World Heritage, Biele ISB, Cultural Deportiva and Leonesa and Melilla City of Sports. An imposing streak that has changed the optics of the season.