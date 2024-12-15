Thomas Ranner is not a Grantler. But the fact that the WWK Volleys Herrsching coach speaks of a “sensational victory” and is “extremely happy” doesn’t happen every day. The 3-1 win by the Herrschinger first division volleyball team in Giesen on Saturday was not only extremely important in terms of the table, but was also impressively achieved under suboptimal conditions. Ranner’s team arrived without the sick Jonas Kaminski and Norbert Engemann, the outside attackers Laurenz Welsch and Victor Rodriguez were either missing or injured or barely usable. “We were still very confident and didn’t let ourselves get carried away,” said Ranner, praising his team’s consistently strong performance except for the second set.

In this way, Herrsching consolidated its fourth place in the table in the last game of the first half of the season and increased the gap to fifth-placed Giesen to four points. Despite the bumpy start to the season, setter Eric Burggräf drew a “completely positive” conclusion about the first half of the season and specified: “I am especially proud of how we have developed as a team. We are sticking to our game plan better and are much more confident than at the beginning.” The Herrschingers have thus far lived up to their semi-final ambitions. At the same time, the pressure to succeed in the club is not as high as, for example, in third place Friedrichshafen, which has the same number of points. Although the Ammersee team is no longer a low-budget team, a strong first six still comes at the price of not having the entire squad with undeniable top league readiness from the start of the season.

The best example of this is this year’s outside attack: With the Swede Daniel Gruvaeus and the Spaniard Victor Rodriguez, the Upper Bavarians have two seasoned professionals in their regular formation. However, the two positions behind them are filled by homegrown players Laurenz Welsch and Jannes Wiesner – two 21-year-olds who played in the VCO Berlin youth team two years ago. Welsch then returned to Herrsching, Wiesner was signed, but because of his training he was parked in Königs Wusterhausen for another year, where things were rather slow for him. “It was difficult, the training times were a bit stupid, so I went to the gym alone a lot,” said Wiesner.

The effort was obviously worth it. At least Giesen found hardly any remedy against Wiesner’s brutal attacks on Saturday. “I had an easy life today,” said Burggräf, “he’s so athletic, has such a club in his arm, if the pass is high enough, it’s hard to fend it off.” Wiesner sank over 80 percent of his 26 attempts – one very strong rate for the outside attack. Herrsching’s managing director Max Hauser had already noticed Wiesner’s physique before he signed him. He had actually wanted to observe Welsch’s development in Berlin, but he noticed Wiesner. “Sporty and athletic” it is “extremely rare that someone has as much strength as him,” said the 40-year-old. He attested to the good development of both attacking talents.

“He has nothing to do with a finished player yet,” Ranner says of Wiesner

Ranner doesn’t want to raise expectations of Wiesner after his recent strong performances. “He has nothing to do with a finished player,” he said, “he often struggles with himself, but he wants something, works hard and manages to come back when the team catches him.” Hauser sees Wiesner as an “absolute talent that needs a well-functioning corset around itself. He needs “this structure and needs to feel comfortable”. “We wouldn’t have thought that he would get off to such a good start in his position after the failures,” admitted Hauser. It may have something to do with the feel-good factor, which Wiesner confirmed: “It’s the first time I’ve left Berlin alone, but the boys have welcomed me so well here – now it’s really getting started.”

Before the turn of the year, the toughest competitors imaginable are on the schedule: On Tuesday, the team will fly to Ankara for the second leg of the European Challenge Cup with a 1:3 mortgage in their luggage, where they will fight for a place in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. On December 29th the league goes to the champions in Berlin. The fact that Herrsching, even with a tense personnel situation, has outside chances against both star ensembles perhaps best illustrates what has gone right at Ammersee in the last six months.