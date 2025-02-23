The WWK Volleys Herrsching had recently strung five 3-0 wins together, all against opponents from the lower half of the table. So the first division volleyball players from Ammersee climbed to third place in the table, even VfB Friedrichshafen had overtaken them. The best prerequisites for a worthy chase duel against the second -placed SVG Lüneburg. So the club that demands the over-team from Berlin in the Champions League round of 16-and won his home game 3-2 there.

How strong the North Germans are this season, however, got to feel the Herrschinger on Saturday evening. In front of 2200 spectators in the BMW Park, who gave the top game a worthy setting, the hosts lost the one -sided meeting after a good 80 minutes with 0: 3 (23:25, 22:25, 21:25). “With this performance, it will also be difficult against Dachau in two weeks,” said Herrsching’s managing director Max Hauser, who represented the sick coach Thomas Ranner on the sidelines, after the game with regard to the derby against ASV.

Hauser was particularly annoyed with some attack errors in the narrow first set and wished for “more cleverness. Then maybe it can go differently ”. However, Lüneburg successfully took revenge for the equally clear 0: 3 defeat against Herrsching almost three months ago in the domestic LKH Arena: “We were the more determined team,” said Lüneburg coach Stefan Hübner, whose team has been in a row for twelve league games is unbeaten. The last defeat dates against the beginning of December, of course, the Berlin Recycling Volleys.

Foreign attackers Jannes Wiesner convinced with the rulers and captain Dorde Ilic in the block, but overall the game of Hauser’s team was too inconsistent. A mistake after 82 minutes from Ilic finally sealed the clear defeat. In the playoff race, the Herrschinger may still hope for an excellent starting position for the quarter-finals that they have never survived in club history. In the end, third place is likely to go to Friedrichshafen, but to secure fourth place-and thus a quarter-final duel against the fifth placed-Herrsching only needs three points from the final games against Dachau and Giesen.