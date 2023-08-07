A mass grave from the times of the Great Patriotic War, which, presumably, may contain about 2,000 executed prisoners of the fascist concentration camp Dulag-102, was found 1.5 km from the city of Volosovo, Leningrad Region. This was announced on Monday, August 7, by the regional Investigative Committee of the TFR on its site.

During the inspection of the burial site, the skeletal remains of about 100 citizens were recovered, including, presumably, children, as well as fragments of personal belongings and clothing, the department said.

It is specified that the seized remains were submitted for medical and forensic examinations in order to establish the age and gender of the dead, as well as the causes of their death.

Currently, forensic investigators of the regional Investigative Committee of the ICR and search teams continue search activities at the burial site, the department said.

Earlier, on June 11, it was reported that in the village of Alekhovshchina, Leningrad Region, workers discovered human remains during the construction of a house. As it turned out, they belong to the soldiers of the Red Army.

Dmitry Rypolov, the commander of the “Crossing” search detachment, noted then that the headquarters of the Seventh Army, as well as a military hospital, were located in this place throughout the Great Patriotic War.