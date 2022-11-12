Accident involved B-17 bomber and Bell P63 Kingcobra; There is still no information about the occupants of the aircraft.

Two planes from the 2nd World War (1939-1945) collided in the air during an aerial presentation this Saturday (12.Nov.2022), in the city of Dallas, Texas (USA).

The aircraft involved in the crash are a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a smaller Bell P63 Kingcobra, according to the FAA. There is no information about victims.

The accident happened during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow aviation event. Videos shared on social media show the moment the smaller Bell P63 Kingcobra flies towards the bomber. With the shock, both go to the ground. Then you can see an explosion and black smoke. Watch it below (1min25s):

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson used his Twitter profile to manifest🇧🇷

called the accident “terrible tragedy”said that many details have not yet been confirmed and that the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board), Dallas police and firefighters are on site.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also pronounced in their profiles on the networks.

He wrote that state agencies are helping local authorities with the “tragedy”🇧🇷