A test alarm took place across Germany on Thursday afternoon. The WWF used the warning day to send a message about advancing climate change.

Frankfurt – Some people in Germany may have been frightened on Thursday at 11 a.m. Due to the warning day, many smartphones and sirens blared at this time to simulate a disaster alarm.

WWF uses Warning Day to share Last Generation message

The “Last Generation” is known to many people primarily for their road blockades. By blocking the streets in major cities, climate activists want to draw attention to the ongoing climate change. On Twitter, the “Last Generation” even goes one step further with its message: The federal government is not only taking too little action against climate change, “it is continuing to fuel the climate catastrophe.”

But it is not only the “last generation” that is committed to maintaining the climate goals. WWF Germany also repeatedly points out the importance of climate change. On twitter The WWF therefore used the nationwide warning dayto send a message to users. “Test warning, nationwide warning day” appeared on people’s smartphones at 11 a.m. Instead of the message “there is no danger” shown below, the WWF posted an image saying “there is danger. The Climate Expert Council has confirmed it. “The federal government is not doing enough for the climate.”

“Last Generation” is blocking streets in Munich and Berlin again

The Warning day was issued by the federal government actually used to demonstrate how people in Germany can be alerted in the event of disasters or the consequences of war. In addition, the warning systems available for emergencies and disasters were checked and technical processes tested. The nationwide warning day was also immensely important due to the failure of the flood disaster in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia in the summer of 2021. Back then, people were not warned in time about the impending danger.

The “Last Generation” also demonstrated on the warning day against “the government’s deadly course,” as they announced on Twitter. The climate activists were particularly present in Berlin and Munich. With the protests in Berlin, an open letter was written to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. There the “Last Generation” writes how important it is to start taking measures immediately to mitigate further catastrophic consequences. The WWF has now called for a climate strike on September 15th.