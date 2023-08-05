Home page World

The Twitter bird is history. The WWF took this fact as an opportunity to draw attention to the extinction of species with a clever tweet. © Piero Nigro/IMAGO

Twitter is now called X. The WWF took advantage of this to draw attention to the extinction of species with a clever campaign.

Kassel – Since the end of July, the Twitter logo has no longer been the well-known blue bird. Musk changed the logo to an X instead. The entire app will be known under this one-letter name in the future. So far, however, only the logo has been adjusted. The rebranding caused a lot of misunderstanding and resentment among users. However, the WWF saw the “death” of the Twitter bird as an opportunity and used it as an opportunity to draw attention to the extinction of species with a clever tweet.

WWF takes ‘death’ of Twitter bird as occasion for extinction campaign

The campaign was developed in cooperation with the advertising agency McCann. The graphic posted by WWF Germany shows the various stages of development of Twitter’s Vogel logo. At the end is the X introduced by Musk. Below it is written, “Protect our wildlife before it’s too late.” The WWF is involved in many projects for the protection of species. Among other things, he founded a “green” financial label together with other environmental organizations.

“Around 1 million real animal species are threatened with extinction,” informs the WWF tweet and refers to its website. The African forest elephant is also an endangered species. More detailed information can be found in the version of the post shared on Instagram. “We are in the midst of the greatest extinction of species since the end of the dinosaur age,” it says. According to the WWF, “a quarter of mammal species, one in eight bird species” and “around 40 percent of all amphibian species” are threatened with extinction.

WWF’s species extinction campaign gets a lot of praise on social media

The campaign is getting a lot of traction on social media. “Pretty brilliantly done! We stand by your side!” praises the account of the association “Independent Institute for Environmental Issues”. “Sad fact, but smart PR, bravo!” Reads another comment under the tweet.

“Chapeau to your social media team,” writes a user on Instagram. Another says: “Wow ok that’s an interesting idea to draw attention to the topic”. You can also do your bit for the protection of species and the environment in everyday life. For example by works sustainably when gardening or plant insect-friendly plants on the balcony or in the garden. (sp)