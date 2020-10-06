“I am a little saddened to see the friendly WWF go astray in a study which is full of errors”, reacted François Roudier, spokesperson for the Committee of French automakers, Tuesday, October 6 on franceinfo, after the publication of a report of the NGO which qualifies as “climate catastrophe” the multiplication of SUV sales by seven in ten years. “Almost one in five cars sold in France is an electrified car, either fully electric or hybrid”, insisted on clarifying François Roudier. “And that completely changes the system, that is to say that we have cars which are certainly heavier but these cars emit much less CO2”, he said.

franceinfo: What do you think of this study published by the WWF?

François Roudier: I am a little saddened to see the friendly WWF go astray in a study that is full of errors. The first error, which is still quite significant, is that the French CO2 market has been declining since the start of the year. Quite simply because you have cars which are admittedly heavier but which are electric or plug-in hybrid cars. So here we are in something that is difficult to dispute. Their study is so full of inaccuracies that I don’t even know what to say.

WWF figures relate to the period 2008-2018 …

Yes, but even in 2018, we had started to see a drop in CO2. You have an arrival of “new energy” vehicles, electrification which we have been talking about for a very long time in the automobile industry, which is in full swing this year. Almost one in five cars sold in France is an electrified car, either fully electric or hybrid. And that completely changes the system, that is to say that we have cars which are certainly heavier but these cars emit much less CO2. So, in fact, there is a technological evolution which is not taken into account by the WWF. And you can see it in all the figures: we are reducing CO2 in France, cars are reducing CO2 in the market. You even have groups, like PSA, who claim that they will meet the commitments of 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer. [limite fixée par l’Union européenne depuis le 1er janvier 2020].

So, in your opinion, it is possible to produce “clean” SUVs?

Yes it’s possible. And we are getting there more and more since you have the release of a new SUV model almost every month. There is a vision [de la part du WWF] which was maybe just 5 or 6 years ago, but needs to be changed completely.

It is technology that will make the ecological transition. François Roudier, spokesperson for the Committee of French Automobile Manufacturers to franceinfo

It’s not going back to the old moons of the 1980s when we wanted to be in small cars only. You have SUVs in France which have in fact replaced large MPVs and which are not bling-bling SUVs. These are cars intended for families. We are not at all in the caricature that the WWF would like to convey.