The tiger is the largest living feline, a symbol of power and agility. But the tiger is also one of the most endangered animals in the world. Compared to the approximately 100,000 individuals estimated at the beginning of the last century, today there are just 4,500 tigers left free in the wild. A lot has happened since 2010, when world leaders in tiger-hosting countries pledged to double tiger numbers. Some countries, like Nepal and Bhutan, are doing it right, while others like Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar are in dire straits.

In too many countries, tigers are still “reduced” to skin and bones. This cry of alarm comes from the “Skin and Bones” report of the WWF TRAFFIC program, on the global illegal trade in tigers (Panthera tigris). A conservative estimate shows chilling numbers: 3,377 tigers are estimated to have been confiscated in 50 countries between January 2000 and June 2022, for an average of 150 seizures a year. India, China and Indonesia recorded the highest number of seizures.

The analysis focuses mainly on cases of kidnapping carried out in the 13 so-called “Tiger Range Country” – TRC, where actions to ensure better protection of tigers are most urgently needed. The report also includes information collected in other contexts thus providing a more complete picture of the illegal trade of this species, including information on online tiger trafficking found in 6 Southeast Asian countries.

The estimates that emerged are conservative with respect to the number of tigers involved in the kidnapping cases, but highlight the most important findings of the data on the trafficking of tigers and parts of them, such as skins and bones. At least a third (608 out of 2,205) of all tiger abduction cases involved the whole animal, for a total of 1,319 individuals: 665 alive and 654 dead. In the remaining cases tiger parts such as skins and bones were seized.

The most frequent confiscations of tigers concern skins (1,313 whole, 609 pieces in 902 seizures) and bones (11,528 pieces and a further 2.9 tons in 411 seizures). However, this share has trended downwards over the years, ‘offset’ by an increase in the frequency of tiger teeth (953 items out of 165 seizures), claws (3,101 items out of 186 seizures), and other body parts. Every part of a tiger’s body has been proven to have a market value: from whiskers (503 pieces) to paws (129 pieces) and meat (1.1 tons).

In reading these data, it is important to keep in mind that, due to the illegal and therefore hidden nature of the tiger trade, it is unlikely that the true scale of the phenomenon will end with the number of seizures reported here. While seizures reflect a measure of the success of government actions and are an indirect measure of levels of illegal trafficking, the data is inherently affected by a variety of “errors”.

The main data of the countries involved

More than half of the world’s wild tiger population resides in India and this is the country at the top of the ranking with 759 cases of kidnappings (34% of the total) and 893 confiscated tigers (26% of the total). In China there are 212 cases of kidnappings (10%) and 367 confiscated tigers (11%). In Indonesia, there are an estimated 207 cases of kidnappings, for a total of 319 tigers confiscated (the country ranks second and third for the number of kidnapping cases as well as third and fourth for the number of tigers kidnapped).

Thailand has relatively fewer seizures (65 – 3%), but has the second largest seizure volume with 403 tigers (12%), largely accounted for by a single 2016 Wat Pha seizure – Luang Ta Bua Tiger Temple involving 187 tigers. Over the past decade, the casualty rate has remained stable above the equivalent of 100 tigers/year. More recent trends have likely been influenced by policy responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting business disruptions, displacement of people, and law enforcement efforts and priorities. Cases outside the core areas increased nine-fold between 2000 and 2014, reaching a peak of 51 cases.

The areas and routes of the seizures

Seizures related to tiger trafficking have occurred in more than 1,000 locations worldwide, 81% of which took place in the Key Areas. The distribution of these major abduction cases has been concentrated in a narrow range of hotspots: a) in and around conservation areas and tiger reserves in India, Nepal and Bangladesh; b) consumption centers in the main cities of Vietnam, which have become increasingly relevant in recent years c) main trading points for international transport.

Arrests and repression activities

Analysis of information derived from arrests and enforcement actions – available for 914 abduction cases – revealed that between 2000 and June 2022, more than 2,313 people were arrested for confirmed and suspected involvement in tiger trafficking globally. To combat crimes against wildlife, and related phenomena such as receiving stolen goods and money laundering, the Life SWiPE Project was born in Europe, which aims to implement all the cognitive activities that serve to make a contribution to law enforcement and the judiciary. The goal is to achieve, through collaboration and synergy between the various players in the field, ever more effective actions to combat the crimes against biodiversity.

WWF’s action to protect the tiger

Throughout the world, WWF has always supported the fundamental activities for the conservation of the tiger, including the effective management of protected areas, the fight against the illegal trade of its parts. Work also continues with communities living in tiger territories to reduce human-tiger conflicts and further strengthen transboundary conservation efforts.

To allow WWF to continue its work on the ground, each of us can do our small part. By joining the campaign “At Christmas, put your heart into it” on the adoption page of the site it is possible to give the adoption of a tiger or one of the iconic species at risk of extinction and support the WWF projects that protect them.

The WWF campaign “Put your heart into Christmas”

The photos or videos we come across on social media often portray symbolic species such as the tiger, koala, jaguar or snow leopard and we don’t hesitate to put a “like” or a “heart” with a click from our smartphone. Likes on social media, however, are not enough to protect these animals, which, as we have seen, are increasingly threatened. WWF Italy, at Christmas, wants to encourage each of us to move from intention to action: this is how the “At Christmas put your heart into it” campaign starts again, with the message “Put your heart into it for real”, designed and created in collaboration with Accenture Interactive, the digital agency of the consulting firm of the same name, with the aim of encouraging people to treat themselves or give to others, on the occasion of Christmas, the adoption of one of the symbolic species that without our help we risk losing always. With a symbolic adoption WWF conservation projects will be supported to protect nature, that nature without which we cannot live because it provides us with food, oxygen, drinking water, medicines and defense against extreme events.