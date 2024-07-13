WWF, here’s how to save sharks

Over half of the 86 species of sharks And Stingray of the Mare Nostrum are at risk of extinction, in particular due to accidental capture in fishing activities. Yet, these animals play an important role in maintaining the balance of the marine ecosystem.

Top predatory sharks keep the food web in balance, while rays and mobulas are one of the vehicles for transferring nutrients and energy from deep waters to the surface levels of the ocean for the benefit of all marine biodiversity.

The alert comes from WWF on the occasion of the World Shark Day – Shark awareness Day on July 14th and in its latest report “Italy: 16 hotspots to save sharks and rays” it points out how fundamental it is to protect and safeguard the sharks and rays that live in our seas where, as in all oceans, numerous areas have been identified that are fundamental for their life cycle.

Isra, special areas for special animals

The Israel (ISRA, Important Shark and Ray Areas) are areas identified by an international group of experts and designated from IUCN to provide policy makers and other stakeholders with the knowledge needed to implement an appropriate conservation strategy based on marine spatial management.

These areas have been identified on the basis of 4 main criteria designed to consider the complex behaviors, ecology and biological needs of sharks and rays: ISRAs therefore include areas important for reproduction, feeding, aggregations, migrations, or areas that host species at risk of extinction, or areas that host a high diversity of sharks and rays. In 2023, 65 ISRAs were identified and designated throughout the Mediterranean Sea, of which 16 reside within the Italian seas.

To name a few, the Adriatic Sea alone is home to 6 ISRAincluding breeding and nursery areas for spiny dogfish, smooth hound, grey shark and blue shark, all threatened species, while the entire Strait of Sicily has been identified as an ISRA for the diversity of species hosted: more than 32, such as the grey shark, the white shark, the mako, but also species of rays such as the eagle ray.

The Ligurian Sea and north-eastern Sardinia are home to essential feeding areas for large filter-feeding elasmobranchs such as the basking shark and the mobula shark, for which the Strait of Messina is an important transit area. The smaller ISRA, the Bank of Santa Croceoccupies only 0.13 km2 while the largest, the Isra Strait of Sicily and Tunisian Plateau extends for 219,913 km2.

The WWF contributed to the identification of some of these ISRA. In particular thanks to the work carried out over the years at the Monopoli navy in the South Adriatic together with COISPA Technology&Researchthrough the projects Safesharks And Medbycatch: thanks to the collaboration with swordfish fishermen in the monitoring of accidental catches and in satellite tagging activities, essential data on the movements of blue sharks were collected, used to identify the ISRA of the Southern Adriatic Trench, as an area relevant for the reproduction and migration of this critically endangered species in the Mediterranean.

WWF’s requests

The number of ISRA identified highlights the importance and urgency of intervening on the management and conservation of sharks and rays in Italy and the Isra themselves provide a key tool to support management.

These priority areas must now be included in the maritime spatial planning that the Italian government is working on in order to reduce the impacts that human activities have on sharks and rays. At the same time, it is urgent that Italy finally equips itself with an Action Plan for Elasmobranchs to ensure a more effective implementation of current legislation and identify, according to a shared and participatory approach, the necessary management and conservation actions.

To celebrate the sharks the WWF continues its education and awareness-raising efforts, starting from scuba diving Camp– Shark edition which will be held on the occasion of the World Shark Day weekend in collaboration between WWF Italy, its WWF SUB Community And WWF YOUng and the Diving Massub: young people aged 18 to 35, during 3 days will be able to discover scuba diving in the Portofino Marine Protected Area and learn more about the world of sharks with a dedicated scientific aperitif together with the Shark Study Centre of Massa Marittima.

While from the end of August a week of events will take place in the North Adriatic with several in-depth meetings for the public on these wonderful species.