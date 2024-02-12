The WWF raises the alarm: we are experiencing the sixth great mass extinction and we could be next

Climate, health, food safety: to protect humanity the best allies are animal species, including bats, insects, vultures, whales, sharks, elephants, lions, tigers, wolves, almost all of which are unfortunately threatened in various ways by man same. The loss of a species causes, in fact, a “domino” effect, which favors the extinction of others or the degradation of the ecosystems that depend on it, with damage that has repercussions on us humans. We are living the sixth mass extinction, due to the rate of disappearance of species so accelerated as to cause a dizzying collapse of the biodiversity. The industrial revolution, population growth and the expansion of cities have accelerated the impacts on biodiversity: today an extinction rate is estimated to be a thousand times higher than the natural extinction rate.

The WWF he chose the day on which the father of evolutionism is celebrated to launch his campaign Our Nature remembering that our species still has time to choose the end of our evolutionary journey: to become extinct or to coexist with nature in a relationship of coexistence and collaboration.

In the new report launched in Darwin dayby title “Domino effect: saving species so we don't go extinct”, the numbers speak clearly and explain the crucial role of the so-calledecosystem services' that have allowed our civilizations to develop and prosper: 35% of agricultural production is linked topollination by insects (bees, butterflies, moths, bumblebees, beetles) but in Europe and North America almost 50% of existing species are in serious decline and a third are in danger of extinction.

Tiny allies like ants and other arthropods contribute to the degradation of organic matter and to soil mineralization. And still on the subject of food security, another threat comes from the degradation of soil quality, which has affected a third of the earth's surface, caused by deforestation, exploitation of industrial agriculture, pollution and the effects of the climate crisis. From 1950 to today, more than 35% of land suitable for crops has been degraded.

Added to this is the loss of capacity of the soil, depleted or deprived of its organisms, to perform an important function of CO2 absorption. Returning to the species, the bats that feed on fruits, typical of some tropical forests, help to regenerate their environment in a natural way, thanks to an incessant work of spreading the seeds: without them the forests become more vulnerable and less productive with negative consequences also for the livelihood of local human populations. There loss of biodiversity can make us sick.

The spread of the pandemic showed us this COVID or other pathogen-borne diseases that have affected humans as a result of the destruction of ecosystems and unsustainable species management. The report explains the role of vultures, without which the spread of pathogens takes hold more easily, as has already happened in Asia, given that the carcasses on which they feed can favor the spread of diseases such as rabies and other infections . If the African continent lost all its elephants, the storage capacity of 3 billion tons of carbon, the main cause of ongoing climate change, would also be exhausted: the pachyderms of the African tropical forest have, in fact, a predilection for fast-growing plants and trees while neglecting those with faster growth slow which, having a high density of wood, favors high carbon storage.

Without wolves in our woods there would be no brake on the pressure on the vegetation created by all the herbivorous ungulates, such as deer and roe deer, which feed on shoots and seedlings, and such as wild boars, whose excessive presence in numerous contexts enormously lowers the biodiversity of the vegetation in the undergrowth , with the consequent reduction in the regeneration capacity of forest environments. A well-functioning forest ecosystem regulates rainfall runoff, collects and filters rainfall water, reducing pollutant loads and providing drinking water. When the ecological capacities of forests are exhausted, water also becomes a dangerous vector of pathogens. Many species of filter-feeding organisms, such as freshwater mussels, which contribute to the quality of the water we drink, have already become extinct or are literally on the brink of extinction.

The function of climate change mitigation provided by the oceans is also favored by their inhabitants, from the most majestic as whales, sharks, tuna, down to the lower case phytoplankton.

When a whale dies, the carbon contained in its body is stored at the bottom of the oceans: it is estimated that each large whale is capable of 'sequestering' an average of 33 tonnes of CO2. Only a quarter of the whales once on the planet live today. Same function for phytoplankton, the basis of the entire 'food' system of the oceans which provides at least 50% of all the oxygen in the atmosphere: this set of microscopic creatures is capable of sequestering approximately 37 billion cubic meters of CO2 l per year, around 40% of all that produced, equivalent to that captured by 1.7 trillion trees, more or less the size of 4 Amazon forests. Even the much persecuted sharks and rays are our allies for the climate as they also sequester carbon on the seabed once they die, and their capture on a global scale prevents up to 5 million tons of carbon from being stored in the oceans.

Added to this precious contribution are also the transport of essential nutrients for the growth of phytoplankton thanks to their vertical and horizontal migrations and the reduction of pressure from marine 'herbivores' such as dugongs and turtles. Other large ocean migrants, bluefin tuna, in addition to storing CO2, maintain the balance of the food chain and release nitrogen with their waste (excrement) which acts as a natural fertilizer for phytoplankton. Fortunately, also with the contribution of the WWF, the fate of this species has changed thanks to more rigorous rules and controls on fishing. Even the friendly sea otters, which live in kelp forests, large oceanic algae, have a climate regulating function as they keep the populations of marine herbivorous invertebrates (urchins, bivalves) under control with positive effects on a fragile ecosystem, the kelp forests. kelp, which has high carbon storage capacity.

THE 'OUR NATURE' CAMPAIGN: a great collective action that aims at “zero” loss of species and natural habitats

All actions and projects of the campaign aim to enhance the protection and restoration of habitats, strengthen the protection and restoration of key species while also spreading knowledge of the essential role of terrestrial and marine nature and their services for well-being and survival of the human species.

With the campaign the WWF wants to contribute to the ambitious goal of zero loss of species and natural habitats by 2030. Thanks to the support of citizens, volunteers, local communities and the scientific community, the campaign will be the engine of great collective action to avoid eroding natural capital and thus guarantee our survival. In the wake of the brand campaign “We are not the Pandai”, the activities of Our Nature of 2024 include events, exhibitions, debates, citizen science activities, volunteering, support for numerous conservation projects in Italy, including 100 WWF Oasesrestoration of natural environments and strengthening of the populations of key species such as the Italian deer, support for projects in defense of tiger, elephant, snow leopard, fight against nature crimes in the world.

During the summer, GenerAzioneMare will take to the field with its numerous initiatives including the Panda Sails for research on the megafauna of the Mediterranean, turtle monitoring, shark research and protection projects, the cleaning of beaches and seabeds from ghost plastics and tools, to the community of WWF Subactivities with artisanal fishing communities for more sustainable fishing and Marine Protected Areas for effective protection of the Mediterranean.

The photographic exhibition “The Panda is Us”

The first public appointment is scheduled for Rome in Monumental Complex of the Roman Aquariumwhich from 12 to 17 March will host the exhibition free and open to the public “We are the Panda” of the WWF. Here, thanks to the work of the photographers Alessandro Dobici, Alberto Cambone And Roberto Isottiwe will see the world of Italian cinema interpret the gaze of nature.