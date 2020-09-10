M.ore than two thirds of the animal world has been destroyed by people prior to now 50 years, based on a research by the environmental group WWF. The worldwide inhabitants of land animals, birds and fish has shrunk by nearly 70 % since 1970, based on the research revealed on Thursday. The group cites the destruction of forests and the unfold of agriculture as the principle causes.

The destruction of animal life has accelerated prior to now few years, stated the worldwide director of the WWF, Marco Lambertini, the information company AFP. In 2016, his group documented 60 % destruction of the animal world, simply 4 years later it was nearly 70 %. This era is “a second” in comparison with the “hundreds of thousands of years that many species have lived on our planet”.