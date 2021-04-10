The event no wrestling fan wants to miss is here. It’s WrestleMania 37 time.

Time and date: What time does the first night of WrestleMania 37 start?

The pandemic forced WWE to make many changes. The most important was the splitting of their biggest annual event, WrestleMania. Despite all the inconveniences, it was a success, and as this 2021 the situation is still exceptional, the two nights will be maintained. The first night of WrestleMania 37 takes place this April 10 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa (Florida). The action will begin with the kickoff at 7:00 p.m. (local time) and the main card will begin at 8:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 01: 00/02: 00 hours.

USA: 19: 00/20: 00 hours (ET) / 16: 00/17: 00 hours (PT).

Mexico: 18: 00/19: 00 hours.

Chili: 19: 00/20: 00 hours.

Colombia: 18: 00/19: 00 hours.

Argentina: 20: 00/21: 00 hours.

Peru: 18: 00/19: 00 hours.

Television: On which TV channel to watch WWE WrestleMania 37: first night?

WWE will offer through WWE Network, in the PPV mode, the event for everyone and will start its broadcast with the one-hour kickoff, which can be seen live on the company’s social networks, including the fights that take place in them. Afterwards, the main show can only be enjoyed by (paid) users of the Network. In addition, in Latin America, the show can be followed at no additional cost for Fox Sports.

Internet: How to follow WWE WrestleMania 37 live: first night?

In AS you can also follow the first night of WWE WrestleMania 37 live. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicles of the most important fights as soon as the event concludes.

Confirmed billboard for the first night of WrestleMania 37

Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre: WWE Championship.

Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair: SmackDown Women’s Championship.

New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs AJ Styles and Omos: Raw tag team championships.

Lana & Naomi vs Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan) vs Natalya & Tamina vs Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke: Turmoil match for a shot at the women’s tag team championships.

Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon: combat in a steel cage.