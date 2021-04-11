The most anticipated moment of the year has arrived. We have already enjoyed half of WrestleMania and as usual no one was indifferent.

Results of the first night of WWE Wrestlemania 37

Bianca Belair is the new SmackDown women’s champion by defeating Sasha Banks: Bianca Belair is WWE history. She achieved the Royal Rumble by starting third and in her first WrestleMania she came out as champion of her first stellar match. Amazing. The event that closed on the first day was very good. The quality of both was well reflected and Belair’s final moments were of great quality. First he whipped Banks with his hair and then with a great movement he ironed it and thus achieved the victory.

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest defeated The Miz & John Morrison: Tremendous display of Bad Bunny. The singer has been crushed training and brought out his great level in this fight. He made high-quality movements, knew how to suffer and when together with Priest they were able to finish, he did not hesitate to fly to make the count of three and thus take the victory.

Braun Strowman defeated Shane McMahon: Again Shane did his thing. He caused Strowman to be attacked before he started and that left him hard on the knee. Despite everything, he was able to derail all of McMahon’s exit plans, standing out when Shane was outside the cage. Braun tore it off and then tore it apart by throwing it from the top of the steel cage in which they fought.

AJ Styles & Omos are the new Raw tag team champions by beating New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston): We saw two different matches. Kofi and Woods dominated and punished AJ Styles with everything, but when Omos entered the movie changed. With the minimum of effort he destroyed the New Day and with astonishing ease he took the victory together with Styles.

Cesaro beat Seth Rollins: It was the first time that Cesaro played an individual match at WrestleMania and he already has his moment. It offered a vibrant fight and one of the most applauded by the public. Rollins endured almost everything and put the Swiss in serious trouble, but it was his moment. He avoided a Stomp, ironed Seth and gave him 23 laps in his ‘mixer’ to iron him again for victory.

Tamina and Natalya will challenge the WWE Tag Team Champions (Shayna Bazler and Nia Jax) after winning the Turmoil match against Naomi & Lana, Carmella & Billie Kay, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke and Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan): Starting in the last place paves the way, that happened to Tamina and Natalya, but in addition to fortune they were the favorites and they showed it by defeating the strongest in this competition. Tomorrow they can be champions.

Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship by defeating Drew McIntyre: Lashley already has his WrestleMania moment after submitting McIntyre. What seemed impossible happened. The Scotsman suffered from the beginning, but had clear moments in his favor. In one of them he wanted to finish Lashley, MVP distracted him and Bobby took advantage of that to close a padlock that left the former champion KO.

This is how we live in AS the first night of WWE WrestleMania 37