If you’re a fan of wrestling, and especially WWE, then you certainly won’t want to miss the Elimination Chamber 2023 event. This competition will take place at 8:00 pm ET on Saturday, February 18.

That would be at 7:00 pm according to Mexico City time. An hour before, at 7:00 pm ET, the pre-show will take place, in which analysts from the American luchistic medium will participate with the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff.

This pre-show will be at 6:00 pm based on Central Mexico time. In the US it can be seen through the Peacock video service but it will also be possible to enjoy it through WWE Network.

It is thanks to the last platform mentioned before that it can be seen in Latin America, but there is also the option of Fox Sports Premium. Likewise, the action can be followed through WWE social networks so as not to miss anything.

Fountain: WWE.

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his title against five challengers.

On Monday Night Raw on January 30, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins defeated Chad Gable, Johnny Gargano defeated Baron Corbin, and Bronson Reed defeated Dolph Ziggler.

This is how they won their places to participate. Damian Priest, after beating Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford his rival Elias, earned their ticket to face Austin.

How does WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 take place?

The 2023 edition of the WWE Elimination Chamber includes a huge cage and within this two wrestling superstars will face four other competitors who were locked in their respective chambers.

At different time intervals one of the chamber doors will remain open allowing another challenger to join the fight; this will be progressive until they all open. So everything will increase in intensity.

Fountain: WWE.

When a superstar is pinned or comes to surrender, they are eliminated and must leave the cage. The last wrestler will be the United States Champion to head to The Road to WrestleMania. The 2023 duels were like this:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. sami zayn

Elimination Chamber Match for the US Champion Title

Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth “Freaking” Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford

Elimination Chamber Match to determine the challenger for the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania

Rachel Rodriguez vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka vs. Natalia vs. carmella

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Bálor & Rhea Ripley

In addition to WWE we have more geeky information at EarthGamer.