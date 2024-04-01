Home page World

Walter Hahn alias Gunther is Austria's WWE export – legend Undertaker only says good things about him. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network (2)

He is considered Austria's number one wrestling export, and a WWE legend has now found words of praise for Gunther. And the Undertaker wasn't just talking about him.

Vienna – You don’t know Gunther? Well, then the current wrestling events must have passed you by. The Austrian is one of the most popular athletes among fans of wrestling entertainment. Gunther's actual name is Walter Hahn and was born in Vienna in 1987. He has worked his way up the ranks within the WWE in recent years – he is now considered the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all time. A real legend of the 1990s has now spoken about the Austrian – and is full of praise for Gunther.

“I really like him”: WWE star Undertaker praises Austrian wrestler Gunther

The Undertaker spoke about the Austrian in the “Six Feet Under” podcast. He literally said: “I really like him and think he still has a lot to do. “I think he’s a little bit from a different time, but he has the ability to work and tell stories,” said Undertaker wrestling-point.de e.gresult. A meeting between the 58-year-old US wrestler and the Austrian “would probably – if we were face to face – turn into a fistfight after two punches,” continued the Undertaker, who now even appears at footballer Ronaldo’s games.

Here you can see a scene from 2022 – in which Gunther reprimands his German partner Ludwig Kaiser:

WWE star Undertaker recalls the “proudest moment” of his wrestling career

And the Undertaker didn't just talk about Gunther. During a Q&A session on Patreon, Undertaker spoke about the “proudest moment” of his career: the WrestleMania 25 match against Shawn Michaels in 2009. Undertaker said: “Everything came together perfectly for this match and this evening , and it will probably still be my proudest moment,” as wrestlingnewssource.com reported.

Everything was just right that night: the physicality, the technical skills – everything was perfect. For Calaway, however, the match revealed something deeper: the deep personal connection and mutual respect between him and Michaels. “There were just so many special factors, starting with Shawn and my relationship. How it has fully evolved and now we are there for each other as friends and not just as competitors and people who work for the same company,” he explained.

The imposing two-meter athlete celebrated his ring debut in 1990, followed by his film debut just a short time later – but today the Undertaker admits that he is ashamed of this foray into the film world. Over the years, Mark William Calaway has experienced numerous memorable moments and fascinated countless fans worldwide. By the way: The founder of the Four Horsemen recently passed away. The WWE – a “dark moment for the wrestling world”.

