Home page World

From: Jacob Koch

Press Split

Wrestling legend and ex-partner of WWE star Ric Flair (lying on the ground): Ole Anderson died at the age of 81. © IMAGO / Camera 4 / WWE

Ole Anderson is dead. The WWE legend died at the age of 81. Wrestling fans know Anderson alongside another icon: Ric Flair. He's grieving.

Minneapolis – The WWE confirmed the death of Ole Anderson in a statement of condolence on its website: “The WWE extends its condolences to Anderson's family, friends and fans,” it says, among other things. As a founding member of the “Four Horsemen,” Anderson shaped the group with his hard style and rough demeanor. The 81-year-old's death was also the topic of the current edition of Monday Night RAW. TV commentators Michael Cole and Patrick McAfee mourned on television. Ex-partner Ric Flair, also a WWE icon, also found moving words.

Childhood Idols: These Wrestlers Are Dead View photo series

Mourning after death of WWE legend: Ric Flair remembers Ole Anderson – “forever grateful”

Flair, who has also been in the wrestling business for decades, is “always grateful” to Anderson, he wrote on got it rolling. Rest in peace, my friend!” said Flair. Gene Anderson was Ole Anderson's tag team partner – he died of a heart attack in 1991.

Former wrestler Ricky Morton also mourns publicly: “Ole Anderson’s death is a dark moment for the wrestling world,” he wrote on Instagram. “Ole wasn’t just a colleague. He was a formidable opponent, a respected veteran and a part of wrestling history. Our fights in the ring were intense and the memories we created together will always be remembered.” His former league National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) said on X: “The NWA extends its thanks to the family, friends and fans of the legendary “Condolences to Ole Anderson.”

Deceased wrestler Anderson founded the “Four Horsemen” – and left before they ended

With the “Four Horsemen”, Anderson was part of probably the most successful wrestling group. The group originally consisted of four wrestlers Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson and Tully Blanchard. The name is derived from the four horsemen of the apocalypse and existed from 1986 to 1999.

“During their legendary period, The Four Horsemen feuded with the likes of Dusty Rhodes, The Rock 'n' Roll Express, The Road Warriors and many others. “The group set a standard of style, attitude and success that has inspired every stable that has followed,” it says in the statement from WWE. However, Anderson was no longer an active wrestler when the group ended. He ended his career in 1993.

Ring names: Ole Anderson, Black Scorpion, The Rock, Rock Rogowski Bourgeois name: Alan Robert Rogowski Birth date: September 22, 1942 Active wrestling career: 1967-1993 Book publication: Inside Out: how corporate America destroyed professional wrestling

AWA, NWA, WCW: Ole Anderson won numerous titles as a wrestler

Alan “Ole Anderson” Rogowski was active in numerous wrestling leagues. He was able to win a number of tag team titles in his career. Including the World Tag Team title of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) eight times. An overview of his stations:

American Wrestling Association (AWA)

National Wrestling Alliance (NWA)

Jerry Crockett Promotions (JCP)

Georgia Championship Wrestling (GCW)

World Championship Wrestling (WCW) – acquired by WWE in 2001

Already knew? WWE legend is ashamed today of production with Hulk Hogan – “worst film of all time”