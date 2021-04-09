The countdown is about to come to an end. WrestleMania 37 will be this weekend and before you can enjoy it, it will be time for everything to be defined on SmackDown.

Time and date: What time does WWE SmackDown start on April 9, 2021?

When SmackDown starts, there will be exactly 24 hours left for the start of the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 37. Everything is defined for that show, but things could still change and if there are variations, they will occur in this show. The 1129th episode of WWE SmackDown will take place this April 9, 2021 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg from 8:00 p.m. (local time).

USA: 8:00 p.m. (EDT) / 5:00 p.m. (PDT).

Television: On which TV channel to watch WWE SmackDown on April 9, 2021?

Fox is the television in charge of offering weekly episodes of SmackDown on television in the United States. Meanwhile, these shows can be seen in Latin America through Fox Sports. While, in Spain no television has the rights to see the show live. Subsequently, WWE publishes it on its YouTube channel so that it can be viewed for free.

Internet: How to follow WWE SmackDown live on April 9, 2021?

WWE SmackDown Billboard for April 9, 2021

As usual, surprises are key in weekly shows, despite this, WWE has already announced a great preview of WrestleMania 37 and does so with two great dates. The first will be a fight for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The champions, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will face Rey and Dominick Mysterio, Otis and Chad Gable and Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford). In addition also sand announced the traditional battle in honor of Andre the Giant, which leaves the great event and is brought forward one day. They will participate: Akira Tozawa, Ángel Garza, Baron ‘King’ Corbin, Buddy Murphy, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Elias, Erik, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, Jey Uso, Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Mace, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet , Shelton Benjamin, Shinskuke Nakamura, Slapjack, T-Bar and Tucker.