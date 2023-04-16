THE games under license WWE they totaled sales For over 95 million copies: this is revealed by a report dedicated to this kind of production, which takes into consideration the sum of the titles published first by THQ and then by 2K Games.

A few days after the merger between WWE and UFC, it therefore seems that the company founded by Vince McMahon and his wife Linda in 1980 has several reasons to celebrate, including the 150 million downloads of WWE mobile games.

The information, dug up by Timur usually on the basis of a document dated last July, places the company in fortieth place among the most popular brands in the world, with about one billion dollars in revenue each year.

A sum to which video games contribute in an important way, apparently, and it is very interesting to note that the 95 million copies sold actually make WWE the number one fighting game franchise in the world.

A path that for the moment seems to be in good hands, judging by the positive votes of WWE 2K23, the second episode after the renewal of the series following the farewell of Yuke’s and the disaster of WWE 2K20