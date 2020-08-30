WWE wants to take advantage of the ThunderDome system, so it has not hesitated to put two PPVs on two consecutive Sundays. After SummerSlam comes Payback.

Time and date: What time does WWE Payback 2020 start?

Without a doubt, SummerSlam left a good taste in the mouths of the fans and above all it left us marked the way for the Main Event this weekend. Roman Reings reappeared and went after Wyatt and Strowman. They will resolve their differences in a few hours. The WWE Payback 2020 is played today Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Amway Center in Orlando (Florida) from 6:00 p.m. (local time) with the kickoff. Meanwhile, the main event will kick off at 7:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 00: 00/01: 00 hours.

U.S: 18: 00-19: 00 hours (EDT) / 15: 00/16: 00 hours (PDT).

Mexico: 17: 00/18: 00 hours.

Chile: 18: 00/19: 00 hours.

Colombia: 17: 00/18: 00 hours.

Argentina: 19: 00/20: 00 hours.

Peru: 17: 00/18: 00 hours.

Television: On which TV channel to watch WWE Payback 2020?

WWE will offer through WWE Network, in the PPV mode, the event for everyone and will start its broadcast with the one-hour kickoff, which can be seen live on the company’s social networks, including the fights that take place in them. Afterwards, the main show can only be enjoyed by (paid) users of the Network. In addition, in Latin America, the show can be followed at no additional cost for Fox Sports.

Internet: How to follow WWE Payback 2020 live?

In AS you can also follow the WWE Payback 2020 live. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicles of the most important fights as soon as the event concludes.

WWE SummerSlam 2020 confirmed card

Bray ‘The Fiend’ Wyatt vs Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns: Universal Championship.

Bayley & Sasha Banks vs Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax: WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Apollo Crews vs Bobby Lashley: United States Championship.

Rey Mysterio & Dominick vs Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy.

Keith Lee vs Randy Orton.