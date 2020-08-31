WWE wanted to take advantage of the SummerSlam drag and hosted a second main roster PPV just seven days after the big summer party. The show, first class again.

WWE Payback 2020 results: Wyatt vs Strowman vs Reigns

WWE Payback 2020 Main Card Results

Roman Reigns is proclaimed Universal Champion by defeating Bray ‘The Fiend’ Wyatt and Braun Strowman: During his absence Roman Reigns has made a 180º change. He has joined Paul Heyman and that does not notice. He did not sign the contract until tonight, which earned him to wait until Wyatt and Strowman beat each other to go out and win with everything to face. He is the new champion, but not in the best way. Your opponents at Payback are going to claim your banter. It is justice.

Rey Mysterio & Dominick beat Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy: At last revenge came for the Mysterio family. It was not without suffering, because Rollins and Murphy punished them with great harshness, but a genius of Rey changed everything. The masked man was very touched, but Rollins yelled the plan to Murphy, the Californian heard it and caused Rollins to end up receiving the kick from Murphy. Everything was finished by Dominick with a 619 to Rollins. There is revenge, but the road does not seem to end here.

Keith Lee beat Randy Orton: What a debut for Lee on a main roster pay-per-view! Orton brought out all his quality, but it was colliding with the physical power of Lee. Despite this, the ‘viper’ was still on track. With a DDT he left Lee ready for an RKO, but the rookie lifted him in one movement and smashed him with a bombshell. A very important win for the newcomer.

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax are the new tag team champions by defeating Bayley & Sasha Banks: Baszler and Jax get on badly, but they managed to park their differences to prevail. They form a couple with a lot of muscle and that took its toll on the champions. Bayley and Sasha have qualities, but they succumbed to brutality. Baszler achieved the triumph with a genius. She subdued Bayley with her arms and Sasha with her legs, a madness that gave them a prestigious triumph.

Matt Riddle beat King Corbin: The good feelings Riddle is leaving on the main roster carried over to his first pay-per-view. He had a very interesting fight against King Corbin, who knows them all, but Riddle knew how to hold on when he was physically inferior and shone when the fight was equalized. His keys, knees and a masterful flight finished with Corbin. Of course, the ‘King’ attacked his opponent after the fight backstage. This is not here.

Big E defeated Sheamus: Big E was enraged and it showed. With Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods out of circulation due to injuries, it is his moment and he wants to take advantage of it. By power he could in moments with Sheamus. Despite this, the Irishman also got him into trouble. He knew how to hold on to him, and when he wanted to finish him off with a shoe … Big E caught him and with two strokes he took the lawsuit.

Bobby Lashley is the new United States Champion by submitting Apollo Crews: Lashley has been very strong for weeks and he showed it again. Initially he swept Apollo out of sheer power and then only one mistake made him suffer. Of course, as soon as Crews minimally lowered the piston, he took advantage of it to subdue Crews with his final key.

WWE Payback 2020 kickoff results

The Riott Squard (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan) beat The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce): The Riott Squards are back. At least Ruby and Liv Morgan. They both teamed up tonight and then confirmed it. It cost them, because Morgan considered whether to take over from her partner, but finally overcame everything and did it. With Morgan in action, the Dominican of the IIconics was over and equality prevailed. After a good save from Morgan, the work between the reconciled friends finished with Royce to take the triumph.

