From: Jacob Koch

Known beyond the WWE wrestling business: Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and Hulk Hogan. © IMAGO / Icon Sportswire / MediaPunch / USA TODAY Network (Collage)

WrestleMania 40 is coming up and the legends of the WWE won't take long to ask. In addition to Hulk Hogan or The Rock, other well-known wrestling stars will most likely also appear.

Philadelphia – Wrestling fans all over the world are looking forward to April 6th and 7th, 2024: Then the biggest event in the entertainment industry, which is particularly popular in the USA, will take place again: WrestleMania. With the 40th edition there is a round number to celebrate this year – the show legends of the 80s and 90s, who have actually retired, will not be asked for long and will probably make a guest appearance. Some names have already been confirmed, others there are very persistent rumors. A look at the WWE Legends at WrestleMania 40.

WrestleMania 40 with The Rock, Hulk Hogan and Co.? These WWE legends are named

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson : Already fixed: On Saturday the 51-year-old will fight in a tag team match together with his cousin Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Further matches cannot be ruled out, say experts.

: Already fixed: On Saturday the 51-year-old will fight in a tag team match together with his cousin Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Further matches cannot be ruled out, say experts. Hulk Hogan: His appearance is still the subject of many rumors. One thing is certain: Hulk Hogan, who recently cited another WWE legend as a role model, will hold a VIP signing event at WWE The World at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia during WrestleMania 40 weekend.

His appearance is still the subject of many rumors. One thing is certain: Hulk Hogan, who recently cited another WWE legend as a role model, will hold a VIP signing event at WWE The World at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia during WrestleMania 40 weekend. Stone Cold Steve Austin: Fought a complete fight against Kevin Owens two years ago out of nowhere. His appearance at WrestleMania 30 is still remembered by many today. The likelihood of an appearance is determined by wrestling portals in the USA like wrestletalk.com classified as high. An allusion in the last “RAW” issue also suggests this.

Fans remember WrestleMania 30 – when Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and Hulk Hogan hosted the opening. The WWE shows an excerpt:

WWE stars Undertaker and John Cena at WrestleMania 40? The clues are increasing

The Undertaker: The enterprising WWE retiree Undertaker last appeared at a Ronaldo match in Saudi Arabia. Similar to Hulk Hogan, with whom he made a film together in 1991, The Undertaker has already been confirmed for WWE events in Philadelphia. What is he planning?

The enterprising WWE retiree Undertaker last appeared at a Ronaldo match in Saudi Arabia. Similar to Hulk Hogan, with whom he made a film together in 1991, The Undertaker has already been confirmed for WWE events in Philadelphia. What is he planning? John Cena: So far unconfirmed, but Cena keeps dropping hints on social media. Cena recently said on the “Tonight” show that he would be off that day.

So far unconfirmed, but Cena keeps dropping hints on social media. Cena recently said on the “Tonight” show that he would be off that day. Bull Nakano: Like Paul Heyman, the legendary Japanese fighter will be inducted into the Hall of Fame shortly before WrestleMania 40. US sides suspect the possibility of an appearance at the WWE spectacle.

The WWE is also likely to commemorate the industry's recently deceased stars – such as the founder of the “Four Horsemen” or the suddenly deceased wrestling star Virgil. WrestleMania 40 will take place on April 6th and 7th, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event will not be shown on free TV – fans must book paid access to the WWE Network platform.