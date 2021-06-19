A date in a steel cage, that’s the premise that makes Hell in a Cell one of the most anticipated events for WWE fans.

Time and date: What time does WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 start?

A steel cage, several rivalries and possibly the last WWE pay-per-view in the Thunderdome format. Hell in a Cell is undoubtedly very special. Will the rivalry between Lashley and McIntyre be settled? Can Bayley get her belt back? There are many unknowns that must be cleared in the ring. The WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 is played this Sunday, June 20 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa (Florida) from 7:00 p.m. with the kickoff. The main billboard will begin at 8:00 p.m.

Spain: 01: 00/02: 00 hours.

USA: 19: 00/20: 00 hours (EDT) / 16: 00/17: 00 hours (PDT).

Mexico: 18: 00/19: 00 hours.

chili: 19: 00/20: 00 hours.

Colombia: 18: 00/19: 00 hours.

Argentina: 20: 00/21: 00 hours.

Peru: 18: 00/19: 00 hours.

Television: On which TV channel to watch WWE Hell in a Cell 2021?

WWE will offer through WWE Network, in the PPV mode, the event for everyone and will start its broadcast with the one-hour kickoff, which can be seen live on the company’s social networks, including the fights that take place in them. Afterwards, the main show can only be enjoyed by (paid) users of the Network. In addition, in Latin America, the show can be followed at no additional cost for Fox Sports.

Internet: How to follow the WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 live?

In AS you can also follow the WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 live. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicles of the most important fights as soon as the event concludes.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 Billboard

Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre: WWE Championship in a Hell in a Cell match.

Bianca Belair vs Bayley: SmackDown Women’s Championship in a Hell in a Cell match.

Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair: Raw women’s championship.

Alexa Bliss vs Shayna Baszler.