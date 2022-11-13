If there is a character who left a deep impression on fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba that is Kyojuro Rengoku, so present in fan art and cosplay.

When the so-called Pilar de la Llama appeared in the series, he drew attention to his appearance. Like the other Pillars she had a distinctive design. Even at the beginning of the Infinity Train Arc no one knew what he was capable of. But everything changed as the story progressed.

In the same way that fire, Rengoku’s temperament is extremely passionate. He always lived to the fullest and more than proved it. Even in the face of death he always kept his spirits up and kept a smile.

He well knew that his example would inspire others and before he died he shared valuable teachings with Tanjiro Kamado and his companions. It may well be said that the Pillar of Flame fell enveloped in the flame of his glory.

Kyojuro Rengoku faced an enemy so powerful that he could not beat him in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. But she never wavered or backed down.

Nor did he fall for the game of his rival who offered to turn him into a demon. Even his opponents knew his worth and wanted to lure him to their side. But Kyojuro Rengoku did not give in and although he lost he is still a remembered and loved character who now has more than one cosplay.

A wrestling style Kyojuro Rengoku cosplay

It is due to the above that it is not surprising that the professional wrestler Zelina Vega from WWE (@zelinavegawwe) has dedicated a cosplay to Kyojuro Rengoku from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Only to appreciate it you have to use a little imagination. As you can see in the pictures the ‘cosplay’ is just a top where you can see the flame design of Rengoku’s cape. The problem is that it is not distinctive enough.

That is, not to the degree that someone can identify it at first glance. Unless you follow her account on her Instagram, where she commented on it.

What he commented on this social network was ‘set your heart on fire, exceed your limits! I am the Pillar of Flame! KYOJURO RENGOKU! FORM 9! RENGOKU!’. There you can see photos of how he entered the ring with his tribute to this beloved character.

