The last chance to get a ticket to WrestleMania 37 (April 10 and 11) will take place at Fastlane, which makes the event more than interesting.

Time and date: What time does WWE Fastlane 2021 start?

WrestleMania is already on the minds of all wrestlers. It is the event in which everyone wants to be and therefore they seek to rush each option. Fastlane is the fastest option and many want to take advantage of it. WWE Fastlane 2021 will take place today, Sunday, March 21, at Tropicana Field in Saint Petersburg (Florida, United States) from 6:00 p.m. (local time) with the kickoff. Meanwhile, the main event will kick off at 7:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 23: 00/00: 00 hours.

U.S: 18: 00/19: 00 hours (EDT) / 15: 00/16: 00 hours (PDT).

Chili: 19: 00/20: 00 hours.

Colombia: 17: 00/18: 00 hours.

Argentina: 19: 00/20: 00 hours.

Peru: 17: 00/18: 00 hours.

Television: On which TV channel to watch WWE Fastlane 2021?

WWE will offer through WWE Network, in the PPV mode, the event for everyone and will start its broadcast with the one-hour kickoff, which can be seen live on the company’s social networks, including the fights that take place in them. Afterwards, the main show can only be enjoyed by (paid) users of the Network. In addition, in Latin America, the show can be followed at no additional cost for Fox Sports.

Internet: How to follow WWE Fastlane 2021 live?

In AS you can also follow WWE Fastlane 2021 live. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicles of the most important fights as soon as the event concludes.

WWE Fastlane 2021 Billboard

Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan: WWE Championship.

Big E vs Apollo Crews: WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Matt Riddle vs Mustafa Ali: WWE Championship.

Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus: Fight without rules or barriers

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks: WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Randy Orton vs Alexa Bliss.