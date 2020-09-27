Third WWE PPV at the ThunderDome and it will be a very special event, since it is the only event in which it is guaranteed that all the championships are in contention.

Time and date: What time does the WWE Clash of Champions 2020 start?

In Clash of Champions we have the first steps of stories that can accompany us for months, or not. It certainly stands out that Reigns faces his cousin Jey Uso. And also that Bayley crosses with Nikki Cross because he left her friend Sasha Banks out of circulation. There are many points to look at. The WWE Clash of Champions 2020 takes place today Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Amway Center in Orlando (Florida) from 6:00 p.m. (local time) with the kickoff. Meanwhile, the main event will kick off at 7:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 00: 00/01: 00 hours.

U.S: 18: 00-19: 00 hours (EDT) / 15: 00/16: 00 hours (PDT).

Mexico: 17: 00/18: 00 hours.

Chile: 18: 00/19: 00 hours.

Colombia: 17: 00/18: 00 hours.

Argentina: 19: 00/20: 00 hours.

Peru: 17: 00/18: 00 hours.

Television: On which TV channel to watch the WWE Clash of Champions 2020?

WWE will offer through WWE Network, in the PPV mode, the event for everyone and will start its broadcast with the one-hour kickoff, which can be seen live on the company’s social networks, including the fights that take place in them. Afterwards, the main show can only be enjoyed by users (paid) of the Network. In addition, in Latin America, the show can be followed at no additional cost for Fox Sports.

Internet: How to follow the WWE Clash of Champions 2020 live?

In AS you can also follow the WWE Clash of Champions 2020 live. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicles of the most important fights as soon as the event concludes.

Confirmed Billboard of WWE Clash of Champions 2020

Clash of Champions 2020 Main Event Billboard

Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton: WWE Championship in an ambulance fight.

Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso: Universal Championship.

Bayley vs Nikki Cross: SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Bobby Lashley vs Apollo Crews: United States Championship.

Jeff Hardy vs AJ Styles vs Sami Zayn: Intercontinental Championship in a ladder fight.



Street Profists (Angleo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs Andrade & Ángel Garza: Raw tag team championships.

Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura vs Lucha House Part (Golden Lynx, Great Metalik and Kalisto): SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs The Riott Squard (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan): Women’s championships in pairs.

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 kickoff billboard