Mexico City.- With Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Santos Escobar, Damian Priest and even its new addition Stephanie Vaquer, WWE performs this Saturday at the Mexico City Arena.

With a show full of stars from across its roster, which will include championship matches, Vince McMahon’s company returns to Mexico after a year of absence, seeking the success achieved in 2023.

It is precisely Rey Mysterio who has a score to settle, because last year in his battle for the Undisputed WWE Championship, when he was on the verge of defeating Roman Reigns, it was his son Dominik who snatched glory from his hands.

Right at the end of that fight, the Master of 619 promised to have a high-level fight in his next presentation for the Mexican public and what better than to put his son, who is very disoriented, in his place in a hand-to-hand battle.

In another duel that promises to be a real showdown at the Ferrería venue, the darling of the capital’s fans, Cody Rhodes, will defend his WWE Undisputed Championship against Santos Escobar.

Vince McMahon’s other major championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, will also be at stake when champion Damian Priest defends his title against Jey Uso.

In addition, the brand itself announced the presence of former CMLL wrestler Stephanie Vaquer, who will have a special appearance, showing her credentials to fans of the American brand.