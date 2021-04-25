This week it emerged that the World Wrestling Entertainment, better known as Wwe, reached an agreement with the video-on-demand service platform Crunchyroll.

According to what has been revealed, both companies are involved in an anime, or at least, in an animated project. The information was given through the first board of investors of Wwe, which corresponds to the current fiscal year. Unfortunately, there are not many details for now.

It was WWE who revealed the project with Crunchyroll

What is suspected, and to some extent, it sounds logical, is that some of the star fighters of the Wwe they could have their respective animated series. At the moment it is difficult to say if they will be anime or not.

We know that Crunchyroll it has ties to various Japanese studios, so any production on its part would fall into that category. But he also has contacts with Korean and even Western animation companies.

Banhammer dropped: Crunchyroll was censored for its adult content

Considering the huge number of fighters that are gathered in the Wwe, it’s hard to say which of them will get their anime. It could even be a series where several of them appear.

In Japan, animated series based on wrestling are not uncommon. One of the most recent is that of Tiger Mask W, which premiered in 2016 and continued through 2017 with 38 episodes. It is one of the established wrestling franchises in that country.

At the moment the details in this regard are scarce

But the agreement between Crunchyroll Y Wwe it would be the first with a complete organization, which also has a global reach. It is not the only effort there is to create animated series of fighters today.

Also in production is that of Mystery King, a project in which he is involved cartoon Network. So far it is the one that is more advanced, and it is likely that it will be released at some point through this TV channel.

Unless the production of the project Crunchyroll Y Wwe has been in development since before it is possible that something else will be revealed soon.

However, if you’re just getting started, it could be a long time before it’s revealed. It is also not possible to guess whether the purchase of this video on demand service by Sony it will affect it or not. Currently, this acquisition is blocked by the Justice Department from the USA

In the meantime we leave you comments on the relationship between wrestling and anime, and that it is a special of Crunchyroll.

Fountain.



