There My Rise mode Of WWE 2K24 will present some important ones noveltywhich Visual Concepts and 2K Games have seen fit to illustrate in the new trailer that you can see below.
In addition to the Showcase mode dedicated to WrestleMania legends, WWE 2K24 will introduce this year two different storylines in My Rise: Undisputed, focused on the men's division; and Unleashed, focused on the women's division.
Our path will change substantially depending on the story selected, presenting different situations and opponents and seeing for the first time the active involvement of superstars such as Reigns, Cody Rhodes, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, Mick Foley, Shotzi and others, with over six hours of original dialogue.
In detail
The Undisputed storyline will tell how Roman Reigns wants to follow in The Rock's footsteps and land in Hollywood, abandoning his role in WWE for the moment but then becoming annoyed by our possible rise. He will therefore play the role of the real villain as well as the “final boss” of the experience.
The Unleashed storyline will instead put us in the shoes of a fighter who starts from the independent circuits and manages to get a contract with WWE, but will have to continually prove himself to make his dream come true.
We tried WWE 2K24 last month.
