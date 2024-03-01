There My Rise mode Of WWE 2K24 will present some important ones noveltywhich Visual Concepts and 2K Games have seen fit to illustrate in the new trailer that you can see below.

In addition to the Showcase mode dedicated to WrestleMania legends, WWE 2K24 will introduce this year two different storylines in My Rise: Undisputed, focused on the men's division; and Unleashed, focused on the women's division.

Our path will change substantially depending on the story selected, presenting different situations and opponents and seeing for the first time the active involvement of superstars such as Reigns, Cody Rhodes, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, Mick Foley, Shotzi and others, with over six hours of original dialogue.