













WWE 2K24 reveals its Showcase mode and the 21 fights to revive Wrestlemania









These battles in the ring took place in the 80s and 90s of the last century, as well as in the decades of 2000, 2010 and 2020. This is how players will be able to relive these great fights.

Unlike previous years, the Showcase mode of WWE 2K24 It will not be based on a pankration star, as was the case with Rey Mysterio and John Cena.

There are some players who surely expected every match at every WrestleMania. In any case, the selection of duels is not bad at all.

They will surely attract the attention of many fans of this spectacle sport, which is popular in various parts of the world.

The list of WrestleMania battles WWE 2K24 revealed so far is the following and it is likely that more than one remembers some with great satisfaction:

Intercontinental Championship Match: Randy Savage (c) with Miss Elizabeth vs. Ricky Steamboat with George Steele (WrestleMania 3)

WWF Championship Match: Hulk Hogan (c) vs. Andre the Giant with Bobby Heenan (WrestleMania 3)

Intercontinental Championship Match: The Ultimate Warrior (c) vs. Rick Rude with Bobby Heenan (WrestleMania 5)

WWF and Intercontinental Championship Match: Hulk Hogan (WWF Champion) vs. The Ultimate Warrior (Intercontinental Champion) (WrestleMania 6)

Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Razor Ramon (c) vs. Shawn Michaels with Diesel (WrestleMania 10)

Submission Match: Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin (WrestleMania 13)

Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker (WrestleMania 25)

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 39 – Night One)

WWE Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka (WrestleMania 39 – Night Two)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa vs. Cody Rhodes

There are still 11 of these battles to be revealed, so it's best to have a little patience. Part of this information comes from an interview with Bryan Williams, who is one of the developers of WWE 2K24.

According to what has been revealed, the game will go on sale on March 8, 2024 and will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Based on said release date, more information may still be revealed.

