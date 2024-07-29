Today’s Amazon offers offer us a discount for a copy of WWE 2K24 which is on sale in the basic version and in the Deluxe version. Let’s see the details on the game and the contents.
Amazon Italy offers us a promotion for a copy of WWE 2K24 (Deluxe Edition) for PS5. The basic version is also on offer. In the first case the discount is 35%, in the second case the discount is 43%. To not miss the opportunity of this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
In both cases it is about the Lowest price ever for the video game. The Deluxe version is sold and shipped by Amazon, the basic version is sold and shipped by Prezzo Bomba, a well-known retailer with many positive reviews.
WWE 2K24 Content
The Deluxe version of WWE 2K24 includes the Nightmare Family Pack which was a pre-order bonus of the basic edition, which offers:
- Mattel Cody Rhodes (Bruised) in Playable Character and MyFaction Card format
- My Faction Card Manager Pharaoh
- Dusty Thodes (’76) + My Faction Card Stadust
- Cody Rhodes Undashed
- “Superstar” Billy Graham
In addition, the following are added: contents:
- Season Pass (5x Character DLC Packs)
- Mega-Boost My Rise
- SuperCharger
- Rhea Ripley’s My Faction Evo Card
- Evo Card My Faction by Bianca Belair
- Rhea Ripley Alt Clothing
- Bianca Belair Clothing Alt
Don’t miss the best offers selected by the Multiplayer.it editorial team
This article includes an affiliate link that may earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.
#WWE #2K24 #basic #Deluxe #versions #sale #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply