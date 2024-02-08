Muhammad Ali will be present in the roster of WWE 2K24: it is revealed by gameplay trailer of the new edition of the wrestling game produced by 2K Games, although without specifying how exactly it will be possible to access the character.

Longtime fans know this isn't an out-of-this-world crossover: Ali participated in the first WrestleMania as a referee, at the time when Vince McMahon's federation tried to legitimize itself through the participation of guests of various kinds.

Announced a few days ago, WWE 2K24 is preparing to give us a richer experience than usual: we will be able to try it starting next year 8th of March in the PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series