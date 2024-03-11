WWE 2K24 debuted in first position in the UK chartrecording a +26% in sales compared to the previous edition e beating Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthwhich therefore drops to second place.

Supported by a truly original and spectacular launch trailer, WWE 2K24 seems to have made its debut in the best possible way in the United Kingdom, at least according to the now traditional previews provided by Christopher Dring, director of GamesIndustry.biz, awaiting the complete english top 10.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth suffered an 89% drop compared to the first week, which according to Dring is at the extremes of a normal situation after launch, while Unicorn Overlord managed to debut in seventh position: an excellent result for Vanillaware's title.