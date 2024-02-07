Brock Lesnar was removed from cover of the Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K24the one that celebrates forty years of WrestleMania, due to the scandal that involved the superstar together with former president Vince McMahon.

As you can see in the post below, 2K Games has decided to replace the wrestler's face with that of John Cenaalready present in the original collage, consequently displacing Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who had been inserted as a couple to represent their famous stable.

Announced a few days ago, WWE 2K24 will therefore not be able to avoid dealing with what is happening around WWE, with founder Vince McMahon who was reported for sexual violence and human trafficking.